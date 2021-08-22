Copper Center, AK – On August 21st, the body of missing hunter, David White, was found alongside the Jacksina River in the northern part of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
On August 12th, 40-year-old David White from North Pole, AK stopped regular communication by InReach during a hunting trip in the Jacksina/Canyon Creek area near the end of the Nabesna Road in Wrangell-St. Elias National Preserve. His last InReach message indicated he was about to cross Jacksina Creek to access a hunting area across the valley.
On the evening of August 16th, National Park Service (NPS) Rangers were notified by his point-of-contact that he had stopped checking in. Starting August 17th, NPS search teams and Alaska Wildlife Troopers scanned the area daily. By August 20th, White was officially overdue; helicopters and fixed wing aircraft continued searching from the air while ground teams walked and packrafted the area looking for signs of the hunter.
At approximately 2:30 pm on August 21st, packrafting search team personnel found the deceased alongside Jacksina Creek. Based on evidence found by searchers, it appears that White attempted to cross Jacksina Creek and was swept away by the current. The body was recovered and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office.
The NPS reminds hunters and visitors to be prepared for difficult river and creek crossings that can be extremely dangerous, even for experienced backcountry users.