Ambler Metals

Ambler Metals' camp at Bornite.

 Photo courtesy NANA Regional Corp.




The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has delayed a key decision on a 211-mile access road to high-grade copper and cobalt deposits in the Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska.

Companies engaged in the exploration, Australia’s South32 and Vancouver, B.C.-based Trilogy Metals, learned of the decision in a court filing made May 19 by BLM in relation to lawsuits filed by conservation groups.



