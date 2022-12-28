Willow

ConocoPhillips exploration well in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

 Courtesy of. Judy Patrick




The Biden administration has given a commitment to Alaska’s U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to complete a federal review of ConocoPhillips’ Willow project in Alaska by the end of January and to issue a federal Record of Decision and permits for the project a month later, Murkowski said in a statement Dec 21.

What isn’t clear is that the U.S. Department of the Interior, which will decide on Willow, will choose the one alternative among several options that is economic, in other words that ConocoPhillips will build. The decisions had been expected in December, but were delayed.



