Biden Birthday

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

 Carolyn Kaster




WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced that it has awarded a $1.28 million grant to Alaska’s Kodiak Island Borough under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects, one of many ways in which the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build, repair, and replace tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country.

The Kodiak Island Borough in Alaska will receive $1.28 million for the Kodiak Sargent Creek and Russian River Bridges’ Planning Study and other activities necessary to replace the two bridges in this rural area.



Tags

Load comments