The Biden Administration will develop a revised Environmental Impacts Statement on oil and gas leasing in the 1.6-million-acre coastal plain within the 19.3 million acre Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Department of the Interior said in a notice published Aug. 3.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will lead the Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, or SEIS, process. BLM held a lease sale last January in the coastal plain during closing days of the outgoing Trump administration.
Nine leases were issued in the lease sale including seven to a state of Alaska agency, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
It is unclear what effect the action will have on the leases issued in ANWR to AIDEA and two private companies. Ordinarily an EIDS would guide major federal decisions on a second lease sale, which is require, as was the first, under the 2017 federal tax act passed by Congress.
However, the new SEIS could also guide federal decisions on any development activity related to the leases.
BLM will initiate a public scoping process for the SEIS within 60 days of a Federal Register Notice, the Interior Department said.
The announcement is in line with Interior’s announcement in June suspending activities related to leasing in ANWR alleged deficiencies in the ANWR Environmental Impact Statement done by the Trump administration are reviewed.
“The public scoping process will determine the scope of issues to be addressed and to identify significant issues, including any legal deficiencies in the Final EIS (for the lease sale held in January) related to oil and gas leasing in the coastal plain,” the notice published by Interior said
The draft SEIS will be developed within six to eight months after the end of the scoping period. The document will be open to public review for 45 days after which a Final EIS will be published, which BLM estimates will take six to eight months.
It is unclear what effects the SEIS process will have on existing leases issued by BLM. AIDEA, the state agency, is currently preparing an application to BLM to conduct a winter seismic exploration program, AIDEA officials have said.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy reacted strongly to the plan. “An EIS was already completed in September 2019, and it determined that oil and gas development could take place without harming the refuge,” the governor’s office said in a statement.
“This announcement follows the Biden Administration’s decision earlier this year to suspend oil exploration leases that were already sold,” the statement said.
Dunleavy said the announcement is, “another example of the Biden Administration attempting to shut down Alaska’s primary industry to appease radical environmental groups, determined to turn our state into one big national park.”
“A supplemental EIS only serves to void the results of the environmental study that was already completed and found that oil and gas development in the 1002 area of ANWR, an area set aside for oil and gas exploration, can take place without harming the environment,” the governor said
“Alaska is America’s energy warehouse, and we can develop the resources in ANWR while protecting the refuge, because no one is more protective of our land and waters than Alaskans,” Dunleavy said.