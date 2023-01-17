An Alaska Railroad (ARRC) freight train left Whittier at 0106 traveling northbound encountered an avalanche at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday that caused a derailment of two locomotives and partial derailment of a third, according to the Alaska Railroad.
The two-member train crew was evacuated from the lead locomotive unharmed and were transported back to Anchorage. The 3,144-foot long train was transporting 6091 tons of freight when the movement was interrupted at rail mile post 71.5 along Turnagain Arm.
Working in conjunction with the Alaska Department of Transportation, ARRC personnel are conducting safety and damage assessments for mitigation and operational planning that will continue today during daylight hours. Based on those efforts, ARRC personnel will finalize plans to rerail the locomotives and continue the freight train’s movement. At this time no other scheduled freight train service is impacted, but this could change as clean-up progresses.
“The safety of our employees is our primary concern as we move forward,” states Chief Operating Officer Clark Hopp said in a press release. “Recognizing this as a poignant reminder of the risk of railroading in Alaska, we are very thankful for a safe train crew.”
An update will be available tomorrow with additional details, Alaska Railroad said.