Alaska Railroad

An Alaska Railroad (ARRC) freight train left Whittier at 0106 traveling northbound encountered an avalanche at 1:58 a.m. Tuesday that caused a derailment of two locomotives and partial derailment of a third, according to the Alaska Railroad.

 Courtesy of the Alaska Railroad




The two-member train crew was evacuated from the lead locomotive unharmed and were transported back to Anchorage. The 3,144-foot long train was transporting 6091 tons of freight when the movement was interrupted at rail mile post 71.5 along Turnagain Arm.



