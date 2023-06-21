The Alaska State Troopers (AST), along with The Anchorage Police Department issued a joint statement Tuesday addressing rampant rumors alleging that a serial killer has been lurking throughout the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage areas. In short, the statement says there is no truth to this and that law enforcement is not investigating a serial killer in Southcentral Alaska.
“Investigators have found NO evidence that any of the recent murders that have occurred in the Mat-Su Valley or Anchorage area are connected in any way and they do not appear to be random. There is NO indication of a serial killer in the Anchorage or Mat-Su Valley area,” says pat of the statement, which was posted to the AST and APD Facebook pages.
The rare joint statement came after a social media post garnered hundreds of likes and shares this past weekend that claimed a suspected serial killer from Oregon, where police are investigating the deaths of 6 women, was now here in Alaska and likely preying on hikers here.
It also referenced the recent murders of two women whose bodies were found in a vehicle in Trapper Creek earlier this month. That investigation is ongoing.
“Both the Alaska State Troopers and Anchorage Police Department are committed to both seeking justice for the victims of homicide by conducting thorough criminal investigations and keeping the public informed so that they can make decisions to keep themselves and their families safe. If a serial killer were to be known by the Alaska State Troopers or Anchorage Police Department we would not hesitate to notify the public.”