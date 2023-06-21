Alaska State Troopers
File photo




The Alaska State Troopers (AST), along with The Anchorage Police Department issued a joint statement Tuesday addressing rampant rumors alleging that a serial killer has been lurking throughout the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage areas. In short, the statement says there is no truth to this and that law enforcement is not investigating a serial killer in Southcentral Alaska.

“Investigators have found NO evidence that any of the recent murders that have occurred in the Mat-Su Valley or Anchorage area are connected in any way and they do not appear to be random. There is NO indication of a serial killer in the Anchorage or Mat-Su Valley area,” says pat of the statement, which was posted to the AST and APD Facebook pages.



Tags

Load comments