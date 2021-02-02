By Kellen Brent Pierce
Anchorage Assembly Chair Felix Rivera, whose recall attempt based rather cynically upon his alleged allowance of two additional persons beyond mandated capacity into meeting space was allowed to go forth by the courts last week, found some time on Tuesday for a Q&A session with the Anchorage Press.
Everybody’s got a story that brought them to Alaska. What’s yours?
My story is pretty familiar for many Alaskans. After I graduated high school I looked for a variety of different colleges and universities to study marine biology. Alaska Pacific University got on my list. I came up here for a summer program that APU has to attract high school seniors to their school. I didn’t end up studying marine biology; I studied journalism. I decided to stay here after graduating in 2011, getting involved in large part because the community was so welcoming to me and wanted me to get engaged and made it easy for me to do that.
Tell me a little about the journey from college grad to Assembly Chair.
For me I think it was a pretty easy transition. At APU I got involved in a variety of different clubs and ended up being a leader in some of those clubs, eventually becoming president of the ASAPU student union. I had also ran for president of the Orchestra Club in high school, so it was sort of a tradition for me, you could say. So I already had a fit and feel of running for [a leadership position].
What do you like to do when you’re not Assembly Chair Rivera? What’s a day off look like for Felix Rivera?
I read a lot. Especially during days off, I like to read [material that isn’t] government reports. I rarely get to do that. I also play video games, especially when I’m stressed out. I just finished up the Last of Us Part II- amazing game- and right now I’m playing Ghost of Tsushima.
It’s been about a hundred years since the last pandemic gripped America. It’s been a devastating, life-changing event for millions of people. What have been the Assembly’s greatest challenges this year, and how do you feel Anchorage has handled them?
I think our greatest challenge is figuring out the transition from where we have been in the past that led us to lockdowns and other restrictions to ‘What does the future look like for Anchorage’ and how can we make that the best and brightest future. In particular, how can we make sure that some of the systems that really broke and fell apart during COVID-19 and left swaths of our community behind, how can we ensure that those systems get rebuilt in a way that doesn’t inequitably harm parts of our community and build a stronger Anchorage going forward. I think that’s been a big challenge for us, I think that’s where a lot of us are really looking to see, with either federal dollars or other strategic partnerships we’ve developed that didn’t see prior to COVID-19, how can we utilize those to benefit everyone into the future.
Can you elaborate on system failures and strategic partnerships?
Our system for rental and utility assistance really got stretched, frankly to the breaking point during COVID-19, and really required us to think strategically and to work with some of our partners like 2-1-1 and Lutheran Social Services, but beyond that to work with our community partners to see what could do to help integrate the needs that we saw in the community. A lot of the needs were restricted by access; barriers due to language or internet access. [The question was] “How can we connect people from Point A- ‘I Need Help’ to Point B- ‘Here’s How You Can Get Help’. That was quite a challenge for the administration and the Assembly to consider and develop partnerships that didn’t exist in the past.
Another good example is homelessness; boy oh boy did we have to get creative in how we dealt with homelessness and again develop the partnerships that- maybe some existed in the past- but to strengthen them to a level that didn’t exist in the past. Now we’ve really learned a lot and developed a system that works so much better than it did a year ago.
Balancing public safety against the city’s economic interests- especially for small businesses- has to be difficult. Is there any message you’d like to communicate to small business owners who feel like they’re not being heard or that they’re not being helped?
I can’t say this enough: we are listening. We are paying attention to every email that comes in, every call that we get, every one who testifies before the Assembly. We really are trying to find that sweet spot where the science and the health advice matches what we can do in terms of opening up. When those things match, we will open up. But when they don’t match and the science and public health advice says “It’s not such a great idea for x, y, or z reason”, and it could cause an increase in our counts and for all of this work we’ve done to go to the wayside, then I think the Assembly has an obligation to listen that science and public health advice. But I think we also have an obligation to do everything, to explore every avenue that’s given to us, to see what we can do to take those incremental steps to re-open and to help our struggling businesses to open back up.
Where should businesses go for funding and other resources?
The municipality has a website at muni.org, right on top there’s a COVID-19 page where you can learn about all the different programs and agencies that are out there and how to apply.
Let’s talk about the homeless housing effort. Back in February, you told Anchorage Press there was a need for additional beds in Midtown. There was a plan to buy a couple buildings, but it looks like it was on hold after property inspections. Where is that plan today?
That process went exactly the way it was supposed to go. We told people, “We’re going to go with this building, we’re going to do our due diligence, and if things don’t work out we’re going to go back to the drawing board because it doesn’t make sense to invest all of that money; we’ll try another building.” And that’s exactly what happened, right? We did our due diligence, this building didn’t work, so now we’re back at the drawing board and looking at other buildings. We’re looking at what’s listed, who is selling, and we’re still particularly focused in Midtown. Right now I’m just waiting to hear what that exploration looks like from the administration and crossing my fingers that something comes through.
There was heavy opposition to the original homeless housing plan. It seems people want something done about the Anchorage homeless problem, but they don’t want it done anywhere near them. What are some of the submitted proposals from citizens? Anything constructive? Anything ridiculous?
We heard a lot of great feedback from members of the community particularly when it comes to safety and pedestrian issues. Some of those were turned into amendments that [Assembly member] Meg Zalatel and I put forward. Others are going to be key components of an RFP [request for proposal] process- if we actually get that far along- where we talk to a provider about these community issues and see how the provider can work with the municipality and the neighborhood to deal with these different issues.
I think we heard a lot of feedback that was important to hear, but I think we also heard some feedback and ideas that just didn’t make sense: “Ship them to Seattle” or “Send them off to Palmer”. Those ideas don’t make sense on paper, they don’t make sense fiscally, and from a moral position; these are Anchorage residents that we are responsible for and need to take care of. Why would we want to just shift that burden to someone else? Let’s do better for our neighbors and our friends.
An effort to recall you from the Assembly has landed on the April ballot. The effort was championed by the same action group who sought to oust Berkowitz over the homeless plan. Members of the group regularly appear at Assembly meetings to testify that masks are useless and that COVID is a hoax. Yet they’re pinning the recall on what they call a health mandate violation. What do you believe is really behind the effort?
This is one of those things where when you look at all of the factors you’re able to see a little bit of hypocrisy in what the recall petitioners are doing. On one hand they’re trying to recall me because I allegedly allowed two too many people in the room. On the other hand, they’ve sued both me and the municipality because we didn’t allow enough people in the room and [they allege] we should’ve allowed everyone who wanted to be there in the room.
I think it’s just a little hypocritical, some of the messaging that the recall proponents are using. Their main point is a political point, not a public health point. They don’t like the things that I have done, or the things that I have stood for and, frankly, the things that a majority of Anchorage residents have stood for and are supportive of. They don’t like those things so now they’re trying to tear down me and tear down the Assembly by recalling us over a political difference of opinion. I don’t think that’s how recalls should work, it’s very disappointing and unfortunate to see the court decision, but we are where we are and I’m confident that the voters are going to see this for what it is and they’re going to support me for all of the efforts that both I and the Assembly have taken over the last few months to listen to public health advice, to do good by residents and by businesses, and to build an Anchorage that works for everyone.
A member of the Assembly (Jamie Allard) is heavily involved in that action group. Do you believe that the member’s involvement crosses any ethical lines, and does it make things awkward when you pass each other in the Assembly Chambers?
Absolutely that member can be involved in that group and be engaged in that group. I think for me where it crosses some ethical boundaries is when that member’s involvement in this group actually causes harm to the city or to the Assembly. I think that is where there is an ethical line being crossed. Does it make things awkward? I think the member and I have a professional and courteous relationship where, if she needs something, she can reach out to me and the clerk and we can do our best to meet her needs, but that is about it.
Is there anything that you wish people understood more clearly about their local government?
Two things for me: first, that the people who are serving on the Assembly or really any other local elected or unelected office, they are there to do good by everyone. They’re not there out of malicious intent, they’re not purposefully trying to harm anyone. They’re just trying to do the best job they can under the circumstances that are given to them.
Second, for folks who really want to get involved in the process, the Assembly meetings are really the last step in the process. At Assembly you’re seeing the sausage after it’s made, but there’s so much that happens prior to that. So I wish folks who want to engage to start out with your community councils and to really get engaged and listen to work session recordings, or email your Assembly members and ask to have a conversation. Just ask to have a conversation rather than coming in to yell at them or berate them because they have a different opinion than you.