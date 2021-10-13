Due to the passage of Emergency Ordinance No. EO 2021-3, an emergency ordinance of the Anchorage Municipal Assembly regarding public health and safety measures for the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring masking indoors in most situations, the Special Meetings for public testimony on AO 2021-91 on Wednesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 14 have been cancelled.
Updated schedule on items from October 13 Special Meeting:
- · The public hearing on AO 2021-91 will be continued to a later date.
- · The public hearing for AO 2021-92 (pertaining to confirmation hearings) will move to the Regular Assembly Meeting of 10/27.
- · The public hearing for AO 2021-90 (pertaining to management authority over meeting premises) will move to the Regular Assembly Meeting of 12/7.
The Anchorage Assembly’s next regular meeting is scheduled on October 27. Note: the second Regular Meeting in October will occur on a Wednesday due to the election being held on October 26.