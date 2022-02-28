In a press release, the Anchorage Assembly leadership issued a statement today condemning the military actions launched by Russia against the nation of Ukraine.
“We stand together with the people of the sovereign nation of Ukraine as they defend their homeland and their democracy from the authoritarian aggression of the Russian government,” said Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance. “Our hearts go out to those in our community with loved ones in Ukraine and we sincerely hope and pray that global condemnation, sanctions, and Ukraine’s inspiring resistance will swiftly end this unjustified invasion.”
“Many of us have met Ukrainian youth who come to Alaska using the J-1 Visa program where they fill important jobs in our busy Alaska summers. And Alaska has a robust Ukrainian community in Delta Junction and elsewhere,” said Vice Chair Christopher Constant. “The people of Ukraine are our friends, neighbors, and allies. It is our duty to stand with the people of Ukraine until peace is restored as they repel this illegal war.”
Last week, Eagle River Assemblyperson Jamie Allard, attempting to score cheap political points, suggested on her personal/not personal Facebook account that former President Donald Trump, who had previously tried to extort Ukrainian President Zelensky for political dirt on Biden, saw the invasion coming.
Allard also claimed in the same Facebook post that Ukraine has always been a part of Ukraine even though the country has been independent since 1991.
A group of Anchorage residents have organized an “Anchorage Stands With Ukraine” vigil for peace. The event will be held this Wednesday, March 2 from 6-7pm at the Anchorage Veterans Memorial.
So far, Democratic candidate for Alaska governor Les Gara and East Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar are planning to attend Wednesday’s event.
Neither Anchorage Mayor David Bronson nor any of the right-wing candidates running for assembly or school board have publicly commented on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.