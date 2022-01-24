Amid the pandemic chaos, many public schools saw no choice but to shut down. By the time spring break 2020 ended, the majority of schools in America had moved their classes completely online.
The teaching material was converted, rather hastily, to virtual format on platforms such as Canvas, which is what the Anchorage School District has been using. Teachers would host Zoom meetings with their classes, but very infrequently at first. Although it was suspected that online-only school would have a negative impact on student’s education and mental health, the true extent of the pandemic’s toll on these things wouldn’t become clear until much later.
Over summer break, ASD had time to better prepare for the next school year. They created a system where, if cases were below 50 per 100,000 people, schools would have in-person learning. If cases were above 50 per 100,000, schools would have online learning. If in-person learning did happen, it would only be with social distancing, mask mandates, one-way hallways, and frequent sanitization of hands, chairs, desks, or anything else that could carry Covid. For online learning, ASD decided on continuing to use Canvas, but with required Zoom classes every weekday except Wednesday. Their hope was that it would be an improvement over the last quarter; since all the classes had been almost completely virtual with little guidance from teachers. Often, the school reports, most of the students who would have struggled with the subject in in-person classes either had either stopped caring or cheated their way through the courses online.
By the time school started in late August 2020, infections were surging to record numbers in Alaska, as well as nationwide. Deena Bishop, the superintendent of ASD, believed that the potential benefits outweighed the risks of going back in-person.
“We had to get back,” Bishop said. “Our students felt alone and isolated.”
Despite Bishop’s objections, ASD overruled her and went fully online.
Cheating during the first year of the pandemic was rampant. Nationwide studies put the increase in cheating seen online at anywhere from 40 to 200 percent.
“I think Covid has kind of messed me up, because it allowed for a lot of people including myself to be on a loose leash, where you could just use google, or cheat, and it was sometimes hard to maintain self control during that time,” one Dimond High student offered.
Other students lost motivation entirely.
“I think that Covid impacted my education negatively,” another Dimond High student said. Because of covid we moved to online school, which made me lack motivation to actually study.”
These responses don’t come as news to Bishop.
“Lost learning, being out, being isolated for students, I think, was pretty severe,” Bishop said. “In the second quarter of 2020, there were three student suicides. Attempts went up by 40%. Nationally, about 60-70% of students reported in a survey that the pandemic negatively impacted their mental health… That was probably the worst part for me…seeing kids…you know…that’s desperation right there.”
By early December 2020, Covid cases had peaked in Alaska. Soon after, deaths and hospitalizations would peak. Case counts remained so high that the third quarter, learning at ASD remained online.
Cheating, depression, and isolation continued. By the time third quarter had ended, cases had declined enough that schools in Alaska could safely reopen.
Only with most people back in school (ASD made staying virtual an option) did the effects of a year of online school start becoming obvious.
When schools went in-person, teachers started seeing how badly it had hit the younger students, in particular, Bishop said.
“Our younger students really missed a lot of building blocks to their learning, core foundational skills, and our Kindergarten and First Grade teachers are seeing that and saying “Holy cow, these kids are so far behind,” Bishop said.
Without these core foundational skills, the younger grades will likely be struggling to keep up with the curriculum for a while. But it’s not just the younger grades that got hit hard.
“Covid negatively impacted my education a lot,” another high school students said. “Having to spend a year online, especially my sophomore year when I was supposed to learn the rest of algebra and all that, has just made continuing in person very, very challenging because I feel like I don’t know as many things as I should know at this point.”
Still another high school student says, “My education has completely gone to crap considering that my study skills went down so much due to online study.”
A national survey for K-12 learning showed that for the 2020-21 school year, students on average fell 5 months behind in math, and 4 months behind in reading. One semester is 4 months. This means that most students in America were at least one semester behind where they should be in the core subjects.
As the school year ended and summer break began, it had seemed like America was beginning to emerge from the pandemic. Cases were falling rapidly, even as we were opening up at the same time. Multiple vaccines had been developed that had been proven to be safe and extremely effective at preventing severe Covid and were being administered to millions of Americans every week. Most people believed the next school year would be normal. It wouldn’t be.
By fall, Delta variant cases in Alaska were rising precipitously, and deaths followed. For several weeks, our per capita case rate was the worst in the US, despite free, safe, and effective vaccines being readily available across the state.
ASD was once again forced to choose whether to keep schools open and potentially see a deadly virus spread through its students and staff, or shut down again and have its student’s education and mental health backslide further. They chose the former. While school had been in person for the last quarter of the last school year, cases had been declining then. They were breaking records now.
”There was no playbook for sure,” Bishop said. ASD followed CDC recommendations to attempt to keep Covid at bay. They mandated masks, provided rapid covid tests, and sent people to quarantine if they got a positive test or were having symptoms.
Most classmates I spoke to were either supportive or indifferent about the new rules. One said “I prefer masks in school because I believe masks have been shown to significantly reduce the amount of covid transmitted in a community, so I’m OK with masks being mandated in schools, because I personally want to go back to school, and see my friends in school, and I think I do better in school in person.” another high school student said. “I feel like masks in school are a safe option, because with covid going around and people still refusing to be vaccinated, masks are the safest thing we can do to keep it safe and reduce the Covid numbers as much as possible.”
Others were neutral.
“I think it’s good for large capacities, but for places with like five people there’s no point, but I’m kind of neutral,” a high school student said.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, another student said, “Masks freaking suck.”
Most students also seem to think that they’re starting to figure out school again.
“It has impacted our last three years of high school,” one said. “It's making it harder to jump back into learning, but we’re slowly getting back into normal school.”
“I think that learning online is definitely harder, and it’s good that we’re back in person, and we’re just kind of getting the hang of everything again,” another offered.
There’s no way of knowing exactly if or how much these rules helped, but most staff and students didn’t get sick, and schools stayed open, so they served their purpose. Bishop also believes that they have done a good job of getting music and sports back. Her biggest regret in handling Covid is that she wishes she could have gotten students back in person earlier.
“I think we made some really good decisions, but some of them haven’t been popular,” Bishop said.
One of these is her approaches to mask policies. Through the first semester, she kept a mask mandate for ASD schools despite pressure from Mayor Bronson to repeal them. At the end of first semester, she tried to make masks optional for the second semester, only to be overruled by the Anchorage School Board.
In early November 2021, a new variant that the WHO would name ‘Omicron’ was discovered in Botswana. After a slow start, it subsequently spread to South Africa and exploded, rapidly outcompeting Delta and causing record numbers of cases. There was mounting evidence that it was far more contagious than Delta (later studies would estimate that the only virus more contagious than Omicron was measles, making it the second most contagious pathogen in human history), and was also able to reinfect fully vaccinated people far more easily. However, there was reason for hope. Many hospitals in South Africa reported far fewer patients in the Omicron wave than the previous Delta wave, and the ones who did come to the hospital tended to be less sick and had shorter stays.
At this point ASD and Bishop are determined to stay open.
”My goal is to never shut down school again,” Bishop said. “I would like it to be gone. I think it’s in the past, we have enough tools to work with it.”
Omicron is expected to infect a significant percentage of our state in the next month or two, so in the event that too many staff or students are too sick to come to school, Bishop says ASD might have to take a week off, or switch to a half day system. If that happens, there will be no online school at all. ASD seems determined to never return to online school again after seeing the massive problems caused by going online for the 2020-2021 school year.
But it’s not just students who were severely affected by the pandemic. When asked if the pandemic influenced her decision to retire next year Bishop said ”Oh yeah.” She said the pandemic made an already stressful job even more stressful. ”It’s really 24 hours. You never stop. It literally is all the time calls. Dr. (Anne) Zink and I are always texting. Nothing ever shuts down, it’s always in crisis mode, and you try to keep others from experiencing that, you try to have schools keep running, to keep employees comfortable. It’s been hard. It’ll have been 32 years, it’s been a long time. I just wanna bring us through this pandemic and work through it, and bring someone to ASD who has the longevity to bring us to the next level.”
At this point, Bishop says she just wants to “do something a little less taxing on my personal life and my family.” When asked what motivated her to keep going, she said, ”I’m on a mission to serve students, which is why I became a teacher, to improve the outcomes for kids. It’s always about the mission.”
Because Omicron is so contagious, many models expect massive numbers of infections in the US and across the world for the first couple months of 2022. However, after that, infections and deaths globally are predicted to nosedive to the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic, which might, hopefully, signal the beginning of Covid’s transition from a pandemic to endemic, we may be better prepared. mRNA vaccines can be repurposed for new variants in just a couple months, and pills and monoclonal antibodies are in production that target parts of the virus that are unlikely to mutate.
There is a good chance that both in America as well as globally, schools as well as much of society will resemble something close to normal later this year.
As of the time this is being written, there are about 860,000 confirmed covid deaths in the US, and 5.5 million worldwide. The true number, using excess mortality, is estimated at about 1 million deaths in the US and 19 million globally, or almost 1% of the global population, making this by far the most severe pandemic in a century, and the deadliest pandemic in US history. Hopefully, schools will be able to stay open without pushing that number higher.