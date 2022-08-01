Purchase Access

And then what happens? It's a favorite question of young children, and yet, as adults, it's the one question we aren't asking.

On June 30, 2022, the Bronson Administration shut down the Sullivan Arena mass homeless shelter. Citing the reduction of FEMA financial support, Bronson opted to move the homeless population to the outskirts of town in what some call a ploy to hide Anchorage's homeless woes from visiting tourists.

Centennial Campsite 1

Campsites vary from elaborate multi-tent dwellings to single tents covered in tarp. Residents have added small touches to distinguish their camping space.
Tents 3

Hip hop beats blast from a tarp-covered tent while puffs of white smoke are intermittently visible through a hole in the tent’s roof. Next door, a brightly colored tablecloth and faux flowers sit on a table. In the tree, an empty planter hangs as a reminder of home life. Not everyone is so lucky. Many tents are waterlogged and held together with broken bungee cords and random branches.
Beans 6

Bean's Cafe's lead chef prepares pork loin for Centennial Park campers. 
Beans 8

Bean's Cafe staff pose for a photograph before heading to Centennial Park to serve lunch. 
Duke Russell 1

Community members like Duke Russell have been using a single outlet source and whatever is on-hand to make additional meals for the homeless at Centennial Park. The amount of  food at the camp is quickly becoming a problem with hungry black bears in the area. A lack of proper disposal containers and the size of the camp are contributing factors.
Duke Russell 2

Duke Russell has been making a variety of homecooked meals from french toast to macaroni and cheese.
Roger Branson

Community organizer Roger Branson takes a break from the rain under a donated pop-up tent. Branson has lived at the park in his van since it opened July 1. He says that staying on-site helps him better attend to campers’ needs.


