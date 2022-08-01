And then what happens? It's a favorite question of young children, and yet, as adults, it's the one question we aren't asking.
On June 30, 2022, the Bronson Administration shut down the Sullivan Arena mass homeless shelter. Citing the reduction of FEMA financial support, Bronson opted to move the homeless population to the outskirts of town in what some call a ploy to hide Anchorage's homeless woes from visiting tourists.
Tucked away from Anchorage's bustling downtown, Centennial Park has become what one dweller calls "the lost city of Atlantis."
"I think of it like this; we're the lost city of Atlantis," explained Pamela Hildebrandt as she pointed to a row of collapsed tents. "Everyone knows we're here 'somewhere,' but no one cares."
Drawing comparisons to the sunken city of Atlantis is fitting. For nearly three weeks straight, unrelenting rain pounded the park and left inhabitants without dry bedding or clothing. The only upshot to the rain was that it lifted the burn ban and enabled those lucky enough to find firewood a temporary respite from the cold.
"I don't know, but I think that maybe the park is way better than the Sullivan. At least out here, you have your own space and don't have people right next to you all the time," said Frank Cleveland.
According to one homeless man who asked to not be identified, the cases of assault have been significantly better than they were at the Sullivan.
"The space is open out here, so you have a lot more people looking at you. It's a lot harder to steal things or rape someone when you don't have dark corridors or deep woods surrounding you," he explained. "We are all looking out for each other here."
While some of Centennial Park's inhabitants have settled into life in Anchorage's tent city, the fact remains that the living situation of the city's disenfranchised is deplorable.
Now, nearly a month into Bronson's failed social experiment, a viable, permanent solution is no closer insight. Yes, small groups of individuals stepped up to provide tents and food, and larger operations like Bean's Cafe have been providing three daily meals for those in the park. But plans for rehoming, rehabilitation, job training, and substance abuse counseling were primarily excluded from the conversation.
In a "Centennial Campground Situation Report" filed on Monday, July 25, the Bronson Administration boasted that:
- 34 people, including four families, were transitioned into family shelters at McKinnell House and Clare House, and other permanent housings, and there are no more children in the camp.
- Two reunifications have happened, including an older adult who has been reconnected with family in Texas and is returning home to them and another person who is going back home to St. Paul Island.
- 10 people are going to be placed in a workforce development program conducted by Beans Café.
- Salvation Army is identifying every single person that comes in Centennial, and so far, 69 initial assessments have been conducted to determine needs.
- The census list is at 143 people, which is just a snapshot in time as people come and leave the Centennial Campground.
It's a rosy highlight reel but fails to acknowledge the original blunder that displaced hundreds of homeless individuals with no immediate care plan in place.
"I would describe this place as mayhem. It's just nonstop mayhem. We're trying to do the best we can to make a difference, but I look at it like this; Anchorage is a city of 300,000 people, and I've only seen the same five community members out here daily trying to do something. So, that right there says a lot," explained local artist and daily park volunteer Duke Russell.
The lack of steady volunteers has been disheartening, to be sure. However, with multiple disconcerted efforts and no plan, it's hard to see how more volunteers would make an impact.
With The Salvation Army stepping up to receive, organize and distribute donated goods, there is some hope that things are moving in the right direction.
"There's just too many individual efforts and little coordination," explained Anchorage Houseless Resources Advocacy Council chair Roger Branson as a Parks and Recreation vehicle darted through the camp with an assembled tent in tow.
Branson has been at the camp since July 1 and has tried to provide emergency services for incoming campers, but he says that often his efforts are in vain.
"Nobody is talking to anyone before setting things up, and it often makes it worse. It all contributes to the feeling of chaos," he added.
Currently, plans to shut down Centennial Park are on hold until October which means the Alaskans have two months to press the Bronson Administration to answer the question: "and then what's next?"