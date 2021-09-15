Arctic Comic-Con Press Release:
First and foremost, the entire Arctic Comic Con Team thanks you so much for your patience as we work through the ever evolving landscape of the event business during a pandemic.
We have made the extremely difficult decision to postpone Arctic Comic Con until April 30th & May 1st of 2022 at The Dena’ina Center. This decision was made in an attempt to optimize safety and also to ensure that we are able to put on the best event for Alaska. We are currently working on rebooking the guests we had for 2021 and working on new ones for 2022 that we will be announcing very soon.
Now, what if you are a vendor or already purchased tickets to attend the event this October?
Attendees: If you purchased tickets and plan on going on the new dates in 2022 those will roll over and you don't have to do a thing. If you need a refund, please email acca@arcticccomiccon.com with your name and the email that you bought the tickets with and we will refund you.
Vendors: We recently sent you an email with the announcement. Your booth can roll over to the new dates next year and there is nothing more you need to do. If you need a refund, please email us at vendors@arcticcomiccon.com and ask for a refund. Keep in mind that if you decide to purchase a booth at a later date, you'll will have to pay for any increases that may occur for 2022.
Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you in 2022.
The Arctic Comic Con Team.