The Alaska Public Offices Commission has hit the Recall Rivera ballot group with a series of fines related to their failed effort to recall Assemblyman Felix Rivera.
In two letters to Recall Rivera treasurer Julie Brophy, APOC wrote that the ballot group did not timely disclose specific contributions as required by campaign finance laws.
In total, the Recall Rivera group racked up $4,700 in fines, but APOC reduced the penalty amounts to a total of $2,250, citing in one letter that it was their first late-filed report and in another, their first election cycle.
According to APOC’s notices, Recall Rivera has 30 days to pay up or appeal APOC’s decisions.
It’s got to hurt a little when you have to keep shelling out dough after having failed so miserably.
Signature gathering is underway for the absurd Recall Meg Zaletel effort, although it’s unclear how the effort is progressing.
In addition to their APOC fines, Recall Rivera also lists $7250 in outstanding debt with $5750 of that debt owed to WPA Intel. It would seem that polling is expensive unless you’re the Bronson for Mayor campaign.