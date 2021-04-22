Results for the April 17, 2021, Yup’ik and Iñupiaq Statewide spelling bees, held at Arctic Rec Center, Anchorage, Alaska:
Yup'ik spelling division:
- 1st place: Maqaruaq Tieran Ignatius 6th grade, Nunam Iqua
- 2nd place: Nacuk Wynonna Camille 7th grade, Nunam Iqua
- 3rd place: Kaligtuq Natalie Mike 5th grade, Stebbins
Iñupiaq spelling division:
- 1st place: Kopeck Kaitlyn Alston 4th grade, Brevig Mission
- 2nd place: Kimasuq Danielle Tocktoo 4th grade, Brevig Mission
- 3rd place: Kinaviaq Kyla Fahey 4th grade, Brevig Mission