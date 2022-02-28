After more than a decade of globetrotting professional basketball career that included a cup of preseason coffee with the Boston Celtics, Hydaburg native Damen Bell-Holter is back in his tiny hometown on Prince of Wales Island, using basketball to improve opportunities for kids who grew up just like him.
Every bit of 6-foot-9, Bell-Holter, who is Haida, Tlingit and Black, was a dominant force at Ketchikan High School and went on to play collegiately at Division I Oral Roberts University, where Kyan Brown, another former Ketchikan High standout was an assistant coach.
“I had originally committed to Missouri State, but Oral Roberts was fresh off three NCAA appearances and they were looking for a good 4-man (power forward),” Bell-Holter said. “It was the perfect situation for me as a big man who has the ability to be the focal point of the offense.”
Though none of Bell-Holter’s four Oral Roberts teams made it back to the Big Dance — twice tripped up in the Summit League championship — Bell-Holter grew his game every year, posting 15.5 points and 9.4 rebounds in his senior year of 2012-13.
“By the time I got to college, I wasn’t a talented big. My biggest adjustment was competing every single play — a fight or flight type of thing for an athlete,” Bell-Holter recalled. “My first eight games I was on the brink of transferring — and that happens to freshmen. My coming out party was a game against Stanford when the Stanford coach considered me the best player on the floor, which included two future NBA players… My sophomore year I started and never came off the bench again. Something clicked for me… The most humbling thing for any athlete is to step into those spaces where you’re not the most dominant, not the fastest, strongest and try to level the playing field. What am I going to build up?”
After his freshman year, Bell-Holter, who growing up would split time between his father’s family in Seattle and his Alaska Native family in Hydaburg, came home to put on his first basketball camp.Needless to say it was a hit among the local youths and would be the first of many Bell-Holter would hold in rural Alaska and in the Lower 48.
“My first camp as a freshman was a success out of Prince of Wales Island, and we had Haida kids from Canada also come,” Bell-Holter said. “The Haida had migrated over to Prince of Wales thousands of years ago and I was asked to come over to (Canada) and work with the Haida communities.”
Getting there meant a five-hour boat ride, but soon one camp grew into two and then five. These camps also gave Bell-Holter the chance to speak to large groups of kids about things other than basketball.
“I picked up the ability to work with young people at those camps, community circles, speaking events — all around coaching,” he said. “I’ve probably been to over 100 schools in the last decade, worked at over 1,000 locations, seen what works and what doesn’t and came up with something grounded in social, emotional learning, really designing a plan for young kids to get the tools to pursue whatever they want.”
Bell-Holter’s stats at Oral Roberts and still-burgeoning athletic upside drew the attention of plenty of NBA scouts and though undrafted he was signed by the Boston Celtics, spending 31 days and playing three preseason games in the Association before being sent to the NBA”s Developmental League and the Maine Red Claws. Before long, he broke from the D-League and signed on with a professional team in Hungary, starting what would become a 10-year sojourn through international basketball.
And though his NBA dreams didn’t exactly die, the practical benefits of keeping his game abroad became obvious pretty quickly.
“I thought about it but I was making good money in Europe,” he said. “The hard part was with the Celtics I got a signing bonus for training camp and they took care of me in the D-League, but it was something you could only chase when you’re young. Then, probably after the first year, I did have teams talking to me, but there was no guarantee you get a contract for training camp. The NBA is all about opportunity and timing. If you’re not a first-round kind of guy, a very indispensable type of player, you’re going to have a really hard time. Right there, when I was on the brink, I decided to play overseas and make better money.”
Playing overseas also gave Bell-Holter the opportunity to experience vast reaches of the globe.
“Obviously, to be in the Big Show and dap up (Kevin Garnett) and other childhood heroes was great and I’ll never regret it, but the NBA is such a hard place to be navigated. I was in D-League, the next year Turkey, Finland, Italy,” Bell-Holter said. “My last year in Italy, I was in Agrigento, by the beach hanging out, confident it was my last year of basketball, but I did one more season in Vancouver and then called my agent and told him I was done with the game.”
Bell-Holter already had the second act of his professional life on the ready.
“I reached out to all the tribal organizations and companies I had worked with the previous seven years full-time and asked if they would be interested in working with me,” Bell-Holter said. “I had a bunch of stuff in mind for Alaska and Canada; I just had to put it out there, believe in myself.”
At the core of Bell-Holter’s idea was the fundamental improvement of education and opportunities through education for Native American and Alaska Native youths.
“My biggest issue is that education doesn’t inspire kids to pursue what they want,” he said. “We kind of put them in a box and leave them there. I want to build cohorts, like we’re doing now. My role in the school is as a kind of ‘certified uncle’ in the sense that, if they need a sub I’m there in Haida, doing language and dance classes and basketball during the day.”
Bell-Holter believes basketball can instill in the kids of rural Alaska of that sense of empowerment and inspiration it did for him.
“I have an extremely unique journey, growing up in Haida, learning to dance, sing, hunting, fishing… and since I look, visibly Black, folks would just think I was black or an Islander sometimes, but I spent every summer in Seattle with my aunt connecting with Black leaders in the Black community,” he said. “I didn’t meet by dad until I was 20, but my mom and my aunt (in Hydaburg) made sure to connect me to that culture.”
Bell-Holter said he first began to take off in basketball in 7th grade when he enrolled at Mt. Edgecomb Academy and was able to travel to the Lower 48 to see NBA games live.
“It was a revelation type of thing for me watching Allen Iverson, Vince Carter and once I got to watch those guys — I took the image that basketball was something you could do for life,” he said. “I was 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds then, overweight and out of shape, but I came home with a vision to do everything in your power to make that happen.”
Bell-Holter said addressing generational trauma is also a major part of improving lives for Indigenous students.
“From as young as I could know, I knew about BIA treaty rights, which was like chattel slavery; my father, his side worked on plantations, so those are things that are kind of ingrained and gave me an interesting perspective,” he said. “Black and Indigenous people had such severe trauma the first couple hundred years (of U.S. history). This is a lived experience and I want it to apply to work, my philosophy of coaching in the gym and applied to the classroom — you don’t know all these things, and they’re not your fault, but they are your responsibility.”
In his worldwide basketball travels, Bell-Holter found no shortage of chances to educate people he’d meet on what it means to be an Alaska Native.
“I try to help them understand that ‘eskimo’ is kind of a derogatory term because there’s over 600 tribes on the national level and helping them realize it’s not a monolith,” he said. “People assume I’m Black, then I explain where I come from and that’s really powerful because I know who I am. One of the most powerful things is identity.”
Identity is a major part of Bell-Holter’s blog on his website damenbellholter.com, which focuses on the challenges met by Black and Indigenous athletes.
“I started diving into that a couple of years ago after talking to my therapist I realized I needed to do some work because there’s few resources out there for Black and Indigenous men,” Bell-Holter said. “I look at the dynamics slavery has played out in the athletic world and getting folks to look at things from a different perspective.”
After a year back in Hydaburg, Bell-Holter is building a house. He isn’t sure how long he’ll reside permanently there, but no matter how long he does, his footprint there will always remain.
“Haida culture is thriving; Haida art is thriving. I work on Haida songs with kids in the immersion school here and I’m grounded here in Haida culture, Haida values,” Bell-Holter said. “There’s amazing opportunities for our kids and our kids are really bright.”