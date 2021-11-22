Where I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, there were no Alaska Native people, as far as I knew. There were no Native American reservations. I was the only Native person I ever saw around and I had no one to share with me what any of this meant.
The first I heard of any of it was when I was 7 years old, my father handed me a check for $137. He told me I received this money because I was an Alaska Native. Then he said my birth mother and sister received the same thing.
He wasn't sure where they lived, though. My parents separated when I was about 4 years old. I also didn't remember my birth mother and sister and I had no idea who this CIRI that was gifting me all this money was. Naturally, this conversation led to questions, but the short of it was, dad didn't have answers.
For years, I had questions that remained unanswered. I discovered I was what is called an original Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI) shareholder. That detail was in the letter that came with the check — so at least I had that.
CIRI regional boundaries are more or less within the traditional Dena'ina territory of Alaska, also known as the southcentral region. They are based in Anchorage, where I live now.
Currently, CIRI has approximately 9,100 shareholders. About one-third of the shareholders live in the Anchorage area, one-third in other communities in Alaska, and one-third in other states.
As one of 12 regional Alaska Native corporations, CIRI was established by the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). In 1971, ANCSA was signed into law by President Nixon and was the largest land claims settlement in United States history and it was celebrated for being a departure from the problematic reservation system.
CIRI has a diverse group of shareholders who are Athabascan, Inupiat, Yup'ik, Alutiiq/Sugpiaq, and Aleut/Unangax descent. I am Yup'ik and Gwich'in Athabascan.
For the past 17 years I have lived in Anchorage and have worked, for the most part, with CIRI non-profits. The non-profits support social services, health care, housing, culture and arts, scholarships, and grants.
Beyond providing dividends for nearly 50 years to me and fellow shareholders, CIRI and the other regional corporations have committed to improving shareholder and descendant economic and social well-being through these non-profit organizations.
Living in Anchorage, I learned what it means for me to be an Alaska Native person. I also learned that my experience is not uncommon. Many Alaska Native people, growing up, did not know about the diversity and rich history of Alaska Native cultures.
The fascinating thing is what is often assumed about Alaska Native people is frequently wrong — at least with many non-Native people. To begin with not all Alaska Native people are dark-skinned with dark-brown hair.
My mother was Alaska Native and darker-skinned than me. My sister and I are fair-skinned. One question I often hear is, ‘what percentage Alaska Native am I?’ These questions come mostly from non-Native people. This question, in particular, is challenging.
What percentage am I Alaska Native? To answer the question, I share that I am Yup'ik and Gwich'in Athabascan. But about the Alaska Native and Native American blood quantum or Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB), this is a holdover from the Federal government assimilation-era policies from the early to the mid-20th century.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs issues a CDIB, and it provides a blood degree by tribe. In the US, this is unique as no other race/ethnicity has a percentage associated with an identity document. Here is the thing; I'm not made up of fractions, and I don't think a pedigree is well-suited for human beings.
Historically, and especially in the 18th and 19th centuries, U.S. Federal policies toward indigenous people, being a Native American was considered less than equal to European Anglo-Saxon people.
When I acknowledge that I am Alaska Native, I am aware that some consider the negative messages they hear in the media. This often includes school dropout rates, lower high school graduation rates, higher poverty rates, and homelessness.
On a more positive note, learning about my family in Alaska has been amazing. My grandmother was a published author, artist and taught grade school in Hooper Bay and college at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
I learned about her from my family once I moved to Anchorage. My mother was a talented artist. It was meaningful to discover that my interests in the arts and storytelling have been in our family for a long while.
I suppose that my understanding of what it means to be Alaska Native for me is the connection to our past and to family, in particular. That is not so different from the rest of the world. Alaska Native regalia is fantastic, though. I love my kuspuks — big pockets and a hood!
I appreciate getting a chance to hear stories from other Alaska Native people. Having the opportunity to speak with an Elder or someone from where my family lived is always special. I have a series of recordings of my grandmother.
A cousin came across an interview of our grandmother, Mildred Jacobsson, from the University of Alaska Fairbanks by Maria Brooks for the Alaska Women's Oral History Collection. The recording was made in 1981.
My grandmother spoke about her past as a young woman, and hearing her was heartfelt. There was a pensive quality to her voice in the recording as she talked about school at Holy Cross Mission, the scarcity of opportunities in the village, and the struggles as Native families faced having to adapt to Western ways.
Like my fellow Alaska Native people, I enjoy smoked salmon, Native art, songs, and dances, and I’ll never forget that $137 check from a corporation I’d never heard of that opened the door to a lifetime of discovering my Alaska Native roots.