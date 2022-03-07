Nearly 20 years before the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Alaska passed the Equal Rights Act of 1945. Instrumental in influencing the votes needed to pass this groundbreaking legislation were the defiant and courageous actions of an Alaska Native teenager from Nome.
As United States citizens, we have become familiar with Rosa Parks’ courageous act of civil disobedience. On December 1, 1955, Parks was arrested for disorderly conduct for sitting in the 'Whites Only' section of a Montgomery, Alabama bus. The ensuing bus boycott thrust Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. into the national spotlight for civil rights.
Moreover, we are taught of the importance of the Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas case in ending the practice of separate and inferior spaces. On May 17, 1954, the United States Supreme Court ruled that separate but equal was unconstitutional effectively reversing the 1896 Plessy versus Ferguson ruling.
But, why don’t we know the name of Albert Schenk?
A decade before the Brown decision and Park’s act of civil disobedience, Iñupiat teenager, Alberta Schenk, was arrested in 1944 for sitting in the white’s only section of the Dream Theater, in Nome, Alaska.
Fifteen-year-old Schenk, the daughter of an Iñupiat mother and white Army veteran father, had been employed at the Dream Theater as an usher and was responsible for ensuring Alaska native patrons remained in their designated seating and out of the whites-only section. When she complained about this practice to her boss, she terminated her employment.
Shortly after, she went on a date to the movies and purposefully sat in the whites-only section. Schenk was asked to leave and refused. She was forcibly removed. A few weeks later, she returned to the theater alone and once again sat in the whites-only section. On this occasion, she was arrested.
Soon after her arrest, she penned an impassioned letter to the Nome Nugget newspaper which was published on March 3, 1944.
“It has been known and said through centuries that all Americans citizens have the right to go, do, and say what they like. What has hurt us constantly is that we are not able to go to a public theater and sit where we wish, but yet we pay the SAME price as anyone else and our money is GLADLY received. We are not allowed even to go to public doings, only when money is concerned for the benefit of the so-called society people of our city. These human beings who think they are in a higher standard than others admit they are citizens of the America, but the majority are not loyal to what is written in the Constitution …. These people trying to be so-called society people are only following in the steps of Hilterism.” penned the adolescent Schenk.
Schenk also wired the Alaska Territorial Governor Ernest Gruening to inform him of the discriminatory practice and treatment she had received. Her story was used in testimony as Alaska Territorial Senators debated the Alaska Equal Rights Act, the Anti-Discrimination Law of 1945. The law was signed on February 16, becoming the first equal rights legislation in any state or territory.
Chapter 2 of the law ensured “full and equal accommodations, facilities and privileges to all citizens in places of public accommodation within the jurisdiction of the territory of Alaska.” Those in violation would pay a $250 fine, equivalent to more than $3900 in 2022, as well as 30 days in jail.
As a state, we owe a debt of gratitude to Alberta Schenk, who as a teenager, stood bravely and defied ignorant practices grounded in policies that emerged from the Plessy vs Ferguson decision. Frankly, she should be honored officially by the State of Alaska. Contact your state senator or house member requesting a resolution for a day to honor Alberta Schenk Adams’ contribution to civil rights in Alaska and the United States.
Alberta Schenk Adams passed away on July 6, 2009, at 81 years old. She was inducted posthumously into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame in 2010.