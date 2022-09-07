DSC03069-1024x683.jpg

Anne Sears speaks at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's June 28 news conference about the state budget. Sears recently retired for a second time after a five-month stint as Alaska's special investigator for cases of murdered and missing Indigenous people. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

After five months on the job, Anne Sears is no longer Alaska’s investigator for missing and murdered Indigenous people with the Alaska State Troopers. When the Department of Public Safety hired her in April, the position was the first of its kind in the state. Now, the critical role is unfilled.

In late August, Sears “decided to go back into retirement to spend more time with her family,” according to Austin McDaniel, communications director for the Department of Public Safety.



