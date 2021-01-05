25 Most Read Byline Stories on anchoragepress.com in 2020
‘Where in the world is Maria Athens?’ by The Blue Alaskan, Oct. 12
‘Former Alaska Escort Claims Athens' Allegations A Case Of Mistaken Identity’ by The Blue Alaskan, Oct. 10
‘Dunleavy to announce plans to re-open the state sometime next week’ by Tim Rockey
‘Wings 'N Things owner gets in hot water over coronavirus Facebook post’ by Matt Hickman
‘The Death of an Antichrist: Donald John Trump and Antiochus IV Epiphanes’ by Elstun W. Lauesen, June 3
‘Kenneth Copeland: the singing and dancing scam’ by Tom Layou
‘Maria Athens Timeline Includes Kriner's Diner, ‘Save Anchorage’ Facebook Group’ by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘The Best Reasons to NOT Get a Flu Shot’ by Lawrence D. Weiss
‘Life of Riley reaches its end’ by Ned Rozell, April 16
‘A sad goodbye to Kriner's Diner’ by Chuck Legge, Aug. 8
‘PatioGate: Conservative blogger's conspiracy theories about mayor roundly dismissed’ by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘Unfriendly skies: The extraordinary flight of JAL 1628, Alaska’s best known UFO encounter’ by Lawrence D. Weiss
‘Twas the Night Before Coronavirus’, by Pastor David Grisham, April 7
‘Providence requests at least one mobile morgue’, By The Blue Alaskan, Nov. 13
‘A subject so dry, Ben Shapiro might lick it... Just kidding, he probably doesn’t do that’, by Aubry Okayama, Aug. 22
‘Kriner's bucks health mandates but cashes In on relief’, by Kellen Brent Pierce, Dec. 19
‘Listen, morons, the government doesn’t need to invent a virus to be in control’, by Aubry Okayama, Aug. 4
‘What's going on in Anchorage emergency departments?’ by The Blue Alaskan, Nov. 28
‘Save Anchorage, Must Read Alaska and the plot to overthrow the mayor’, by Anchorage Press Staff, Oct. 20
‘Two Sides of Courage’ by Joe Yelverton, May 20
‘Memories of a maverick: 17 years since Fred Frontier went missing’, by David Washburn, May 11
‘Pep-pariah-oni: It's time to reconsider Sicily's’, by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘Dunleavy administration issues illegal permit for American flag on Flattop Mountain in closed door meeting to Republican State Legislator’, by Rick Steiner
‘Berkowitz A Victim Of Revenge Porn’, by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘Unprecedented Times: A Definition’, by Thomas Pease, May 18
15 Longest-Read Stories on anchoragepress.com in 2020
‘The Raven’s Gift — The Future Our Past Creates: A Conversation with Alaskan author Don Rearden’, by Joe Yelverton, April 2
‘Maria Athens Timeline Includes Kriner's Diner, ‘Save Anchorage’ Facebook Group’ by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘City Wilds: A stewardship group is born in the wake of another bike trail controversy’, by Bill Sherwonit, Nov. 12
‘COVID & Mammon: The politics and hypocrisy of pandemic-defiant megachurches’ by Elstun W. Lauesen, Aug. 20
‘Dr. Deena’s mad dash to reopen schools’, by The Blue Alaskan
‘Does Alaska need Dan Sullivan again as U.S. Senator?’ by Paddy Notar, Sept. 21
‘Berkowitz A Victim Of Revenge Porn’, by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘Trump Fans, We Need to Talk’, by Chuck Legge, Sept. 30
‘In a time of crisis, a twentysomething rookie reporter learns the value of community newspapers’, by Henry Colt,
‘The legacy that needs to end’, by Barbara Hood, June 1
‘Why “Libtard” is Lazy and Offensive’ by Laura Finley, June 22
‘What The Heck Just Happened to the Alaska Democratic Party?’ by Elstun W. Lauesen
‘Private Facebook group’s call for no mask flash mobs goes beyond the pale,’ by Kellen Brent Pierce
‘Please stop trying to ‘save us’ — you’re doing it wrong,’ by Aubry Okayama
‘Save Anchorage, Must Read Alaska and the plot to overthrow the mayor’, by Anchorage Press Staff, Oct. 20