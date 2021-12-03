This week, the Municipality of Anchorage Elections mailed an address verification postcard to all registered voters in the Municipality of Anchorage. The postcards show the address to which the ballot package for next April’s election will be mailed, and provides information about how a voter can update their voter registration if the mailing address is not correct.
Interestingly, MOA Elections has contracted with BallotTrax to provide ballot tracking. BallotTrax tracks the status of every mail-in ballot and sends a series of alerts to voters telling them where their ballot is in the election process, from when the ballot is printed to when it is accepted. BallotTrax says the system gives voters peace of mind knowing their vote remains private and has been counted.
Voters can sign up to receive text, email, or voicemail alerts regarding the status of their ballot at various phases of the election process, or may check their ballot status at the site without signing up for alerts.
It certainly seems like a nice feature to deploy, although it’s highly unlikely election fraud conspiracy theorists from social media groups such as Save Anchorage will have their minds put at rest that Anchorage’s Vote By Mail system is secure and accurate. Many members of the group have alleged Dominion voting machines were hacked, compromised and cannot be trusted.
A few of the many baseless allegations of election fraud made to Save Anchorage
In June, political activists associated with the Save Anchorage Facebook group wrote that they were mobilizing a brazen attempt that, if successful, would disenfranchise Anchorage voters by bringing an end to Anchorage’s Vote by Mail system. The Reclaim Midtown Facebook page attempted to gather support for the effort, writing to Save Anchorage “Who among you will volunteer to gather signatures for a referendum petition to revoke vote by mail?”
Handlers for Save Anchorage estimated that they would need “11,000 signatures, assuming a validity rate of 68%” and that they would have three months from the time the petition is released to gather the required signatures. They would need to collect between 101 and 140 signatures every day for 90 days, according to a post made to the group.
Dave Bronson signaled his support for axing Anchorage’s Vote By Mail system earlier this year, writing that once the far-right was able to flip the Assembly in next year’s Municipal election, voting by mail would be a thing of the past.
Today’s press release issued by the Municipal Clerk can be found below.