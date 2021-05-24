Anchorage’s mayor-elect Dave Bronson has named well-known political veterans Larry Baker and Craig Campbell to lead his transition.
Baker is a former Anchorage municipal chief of staff, legislator, and long-time businessman, while Campbell is a former lieutenant governor and state Adjutant General, and was also CEO of Alaska Aerospace Corp.
The appointments give perspective on how Bronson may run city government in Anchorage. Conservative, cautious, old-guard Republican. No bomb-throwers.
“I have asked Larry Baker and Craig Campbell to cochair my transition efforts and over the next few days they will be forming a transition team to develop a plan for the efficient transfer of government on July 1,” Bronson said Monday in remarks at his first press conferee since he won Anchorage’s May 11 runoff election.
“I have instructed Larry and Craig to focus on the most significant issues facing Anchorage, such as economic recovery, public safety and government efficiencies,” Bronson said.
Revitalization of Anchorage’s downtown will be a core part of the economic plan. “I will be forming an Economic Recovery Task Force to develop action items which we will initiate to bring back and diversify our economy,” the mayor-elect’s statement said.
“Without a robust economy Anchorage will never recover,” he said.
Bronson’s press conference lasted 13 minutes and gave few details on how he will tackle problems identified during the campaign, such as homelessness and crime. The transition reports prepared by teams assembled by Baker and Campbell will be made public by June 25, a few days before he takes office, Bronson said.
He also said he will name a new police chief by July 1.
A city hiring freeze will be instituted as soon as he takes office, but Bronson said he is withholding comments on changes in municipal personnel until, “we can see where the inefficiencies are.”
On crime and public protection, a core issue for Bronson, he said, “We have some of the best law enforcement and firefighters in the nation. We will be evaluating ways we can enhance their abilities to provide for our collective security by reducing the crime rate in Anchorage, tackling the root causes of violent crime, and ensuring they have the tools are equipment necessary to effectively do their jobs.”