On June 1, 2022, several former Anchorage Museum employees called upon the organization’s Board of Directors to investigate alleged claims of “a hostile work environment created under Julie Decker’s tenure.”
Decker took the helm as the museum’s director in 2013.
Carla Beam, the chair of the museum’s Board of Directors, told Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen that she hadn’t heard of any similar complaints during her two years serving on the Board.
Still, Kirsten Anderson, the museum’s former Deputy Director and Chief Curator, insists the abuse suffered was significant. In a letter sent to the Board, Anderson describes “the behavior [museum staff] witnessed and experienced under Dr. Decker was unprofessional, unwarranted, and unethical.”
The letter further alleges that between 2014 – 2019, over 60 staff members were terminated or resigned.
“Inexcusably, an Indigenous staff member (one of only two at the time)—whose tenure was one of the longest at the museum with immense experience and institutional history—was the first to be terminated under the excuse of the pandemic,” continues the letter.
The museum Board has said that it would look into the allegations but provided no further information about their next steps.
Anderson and the letter’s co-authors have requested a formal response to their concerns by Tuesday, June 14, 2022.