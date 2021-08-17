For many medical practitioners, the pandemic forced a sudden, unexpected and unwanted reliance on telemedicine.
But for the doctors and staff at Denali Health Care Specialists, telemedicine was something they had been advancing for years in their treatment of neurology, pulmonology and sleep therapy.
“For three years we’d already been moving toward telemedicine and during the pandemic it became a way to see a lot of patients. It was not a big switch for us since we had already started moving in that direction,” said Mike Baker, President of Denali Occupational Health. “We didn’t have to make huge changes in our operation, but we did have to make some, more as it relates to neurology than pulmonology. Now that we’re coming out of (the pandemic) we’re seeing more patients coming in to the clinic, but we don’t do a lot of elective. If you have a pulmonology or neurology problem, it’s probably not elective.”
With operations in Texas as well as multiple sites within Alaska, necessity may have been the mother of telemedicine advancement for Denali.
“Telemedicine had kind of already made its presence known in our Texas operations,” Baker said. “We kind of knew what the rules were, maybe a little better than what some other places did — we had already filed to do telemedicine through the state and HHS, so that was helpful.”
Baker said the COPD patients are the most common on the pulmonology side and traumatic brain injury patients seen on the neurology side, while a condition curiously common to Alaska, Baker sees is multiple sclerosis.
“Alaska has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis because we’re closer to the magnetic pole — or that’s the theory, anyway,” Baker said. “We’ve started doing the earlier diagnoses because there are some medications — both oral and intravenous that have been very helpful in slowing down the progressing of the disease. It’s chronic, but if you can slow it down it can be helpful.”
Baker said that while it hasn’t been proven that proximity to the poles causes multiple sclerosis, cases in northern climes are undoubtedly more common.
“In place like Norway, Finland, Sweden, they have higher MS rates than Guatemala or El Salvador,” Baker said. “We have basically no multiple sclerosis cases in Texas — there’s some, but not a per capita volume like you have in Alaska.”
Baker said treating MS starts with a prompt diagnosis.
“Normally patients will have pain all over. We’ll do an MRI and usually find lesions on the spinal column and it’s the lesions that are causing the issue,” Baker said. “If the patient takes their meds as prescribed, we can kind of keep the outbreaks to a minimum, but it’s a progressive disease. You’re not going to make it go away.”
In addition to being ahead of the curve on telemedicine, Denali Healthcare Specialists are also advancing early self-diagnostic technologies through the smartphones we all carry.
“If you drag a foot, the iPhone has a nice little feature on it that will tell you if you’re walking symmetrically,” Baker said. “What happens sometimes is people don’t realize when they’re picking up and putting a foot down that they might be dragging one and that could be a serious problem. It could indicate all kinds of neurological and/or muscular issues, including balance.”
Baker urges all people, when they encounter discoveries like these, to insist upon seeing a neurology specialist as soon as possible.
“Normally there’s a general rule that if you need a neurologist or pulmonologist, nobody else will work,” he said. “It’s like when you need a cardiologist, you need a cardiologist.”