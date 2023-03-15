Department of Justice

An information was filed yesterday charging Garrett Elder, owner of Tycoon Trading LLC, The Daily Bread Fund LLC, and other entities with executing an investment scheme that resulted in approximately $25 million in losses to over 130 victims.

According to the information, from about 2016 through October 2022, defendant Garrett Elder executed a scheme to raise between $30 and $34 million in investments from approximately 130 victims. The scheme began about early 2016 when defendant’s parents provided to defendant between $10,000 and $20,000 to invest in stocks and foreign currencies. Defendant deposited those funds into an entity he had created called Tycoon Trading, LLC (“Tycoon Trading”). Defendant lost all of those funds.



