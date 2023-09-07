Anchorage Correctional Complex

The entrance to the Anchorage Correctional Complex is seen on Aug. 29, 2022. 

 Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon




An Anchorage inmate died after two days in custody, the Alaska Department of Corrections reported Thursday. It is the seventh inmate death the department has reported this year.

Tristan Andrews was housed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex when he was pronounced dead on August 29th. He was 29 years old.



