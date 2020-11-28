Every 10 years, the Anchorage Downtown Partnership is required by its bylaws to perform a self-auditing survey of its customers, who are the business owners of downtown Anchorage.
In order to continue on, the Partnership is required to get at least a 50 percent approval from business owners, each of whose vote is weighted according to their property value and annual dues.
If that sounds like a mere formality, it usually is. But if there’s anything 2020 has taught us, it’s that nothing is a mere formality in 2020.
“When ADP started back in 1997, property owners downtown saw this was a model that had been really successful nationwide and they thought downtown Anchorage could use something like that,” said ADP Executive Director Amanda Moser. “We renewed in 2010 and in 2020 we were up for another 10-year renewal. The (vote) is based on assessed property value. Property owners pay their dues based on the value of their building and buildings that have higher assessed value determine how the votes are weighted. It’s been a challenging conversation to have with folks. These are uncertain times, and even when we were hunkered down, our team remained out in the street. They’re a critical part of the infrastructure with our focus on ‘clean and safe’. It was tough, but within the last month we’ve gotten past 50 percent.”
Moser said that with that 50 percent number, the audit will be passed on to the Anchorage Assembly, which she expects will approve the findings as soon as early December and renew the Downtown Partnership for another 10 years.
A month ago, though, things weren’t looking too bright for ADP’s future. With the year-end deadline fast approaching, the organization stood at just 41 percent approval. That’s when they kicked the effort into high gear.
“We’ve demonstrated the value we bring to downtown but these are such uncertain times,” Moser said. “We had only gotten one signature before we went into shelter-in-place. All of our signature gatherings happened remotely over Zoom or over the phone… It was more challenging than we had anticipated.”
Moser said ADP members and their supporters started knocking on doors, and relying on their neighbors to overcome the difficulties the pandemic presented.
“Anchorage is a small town, so a lot of it was just looking at property owners we’d identified who’d had a connection to that person and asking them to help us,” Moser said. “You’d text a friend and asked if they knew so-and-so and then can you connect me? We’d get in touch and they said, ‘of course we’d like to sign up, we love ADP, and I know someone who bought other parcels downtown. A lot of that was reaching out to folks we knew.”
Had that 50 percent threshold not been reached, there would have been a very real possibility that the Partnership, which not only puts on community events like the annual tree-lighting ceremony, New Year’s Eve fireworks and the Live After Five Concert Series, just to name a few would have been no more. Even more missed than those events would be the work taken on by the ADP’s Ambassadors, the folks who walk around downtown salting and clearing sidewalks from snow, and helping assist with the downtown homeless population and dealing with any other situations so the police won’t have to.
“The thing I’m most grateful for in the this process is hearing what the downtown property owners need and want,” Moser said. “Some of the things I’ve heard over and over in conversations with the board of directors is that they really value clean and safe and making sure we allocate those resources to build out that program. They want that more robust.”
The Downtown Partnership celebrates its new lease on life this weekend with their Small Business Week starting Nov. 28 and the annual tree-lighting, which will be somewhat different this year due to the pandemic.
“Instead of having 10,000 gather in Town Square, we’re going to have activations around downtown and have a Holiday Tree Lighting Night — the Holiday Light-Up we’re calling it,” Moser said. “We’ll simultaneously have different activations happening and in the Town Square folks will be able to look up and see ‘The Nutcracker’ on a 12-minute loop that repeats every 30 minutes.”