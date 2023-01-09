Jennie Armstrong

Jennie Armstrong

 Courtesy of jennieforalaska.com




JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Democrat who won a November state House race meets residency requirements to take office, a state court judge ruled Monday.

Superior Court Judge Herman Walker Jr. issued the ruling more than two weeks after hearing the case challenging Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong's eligibility to serve in the Legislature, and just over a week before the new legislative session begins.



Tags

Load comments