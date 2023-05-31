Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy achieved the passage of the first part of his carbon legislation, this offering forest carbon offsets for sale. The second part, establishing the framework for a state-managed carbon dioxide underground injection program with permanent storage, did not pass but will be on the governor’s front burner for the 2024 legislative session.

Some Mat-Su legislators are skeptical, although they supported the governor’s major bill for the 2023 session. “This is pay-to-pollute,” State Sen. Shelley Hughes said on the floor the senate. “I don’t see how this will reduce one ton of CO2 from the atmosphere,” in Alaska, she said. That’s partly because much Alaska forest land where offset credits will be sold will never be logged anyway, and the point of the legislation is to protect forest to grow and absorb more carbon dioxide.



