Established in 1992, The Anchorage Press has an award-winning history of covering metro feature stories, politics, arts, entertainment, and recreation. As a community paper, we’ve made it our mission to fight for equality within the Anchorage community. We have been honored with a Sigma Delta Chi Award and Bronze Medallion by the Society of Professional Journalists for recognition of distinguished service to the American people. We have also been recognized by Idenity Inc., for the groundbreaking publication of Prism Press – and LGBTQIA+ focused magazine – created by the late RJ Johnson.
Despite our successes, we, like many in the community, have been greatly affected by the pandemic and economic downturn. Additionally, the rapidly rising cost of materials and services that support our print and digital content platforms has financially challenged the paper. And, to be perfectly honest, we need to be profitable in order to support our editorial and marketing staff in creating an organization that serves and grows a robust core audience.
So, we find ourselves at a critical juncture and are looking to the community for support.
First, we hope to find a scrappy professional to join our marketing and sales team as a General Manager and Advertising Director. The right person will be someone who ardently believes in the importance of the Anchorage Press and wants to be a part of a team dedicated to helping the paper thrive. If you have the vision, drive, and sales experience to be a critical part of the Press team, we want to hear from you! Send your resume and cover letter to editor@anchoragepress.com and kim.benedict@wickcommunications.com and let’s get to work.
Secondly, we want to hear from you, our readers. Moving forward, what do you want to see in the paper? It is our goal to continue to serve the community to the best of our ability and we feel that it’s high time we get feedback about what is most important to you. With this in mind, we hope you will take advantage of this opportunity by scanning the QR code below to fill out a brief survey, or by emailing us directly at editor@anchoragepress.com.
We look forward to hearing from you and embarking on the next chapter of the Anchorage Press!