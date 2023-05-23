Rep. Josiah Patkotak

Rep. Josiah Patkotak, I-Utqiagvik, demonstrates the fur hood of his coat while serving as Speaker pro tem of the Alaska House of Representatives on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at the Alaska Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Independent Rep. Josiah Patkotak of Utqiagvik is running to become the next mayor of the North Slope Borough and said he’s prepared to resign his seat in the Alaska Legislature if he wins the October municipal election.

Paktotak’s decision was made public via a Monday filing with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The municipal election is Oct. 3, shortly before an expected special legislative session on a long-term state plan to balance state spending and revenue.



