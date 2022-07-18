293615386_364932302420353_5042452131485625553_n-1024x833.jpg

A northern red-backed vole scampers through a forested area of the Kenai Peninsula. Voles and other small mammals are the likely reservoirs of Alaskapox virus, a recently identified and much more rare relative of the monkeypox virus. (Photo by Colin Canturbury/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK




Monkeypox, a potentially deadly disease caused by a virulent strain of a virus in the Orthopoxvirus genus, is spreading at an alarming rate, with over 1,800 U.S. cases identified as of mid-July in all but seven states.

Farther north, there is a much rarer, much more recently discovered and apparently much more benign cousin of monkeypox: Alaskapox.



Tags

Load comments