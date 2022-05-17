The organizing effort behind the Alaskans for Better Government ballot initiative commends the unanimous May 13th affirmative vote of the Alaska Senate on HB 123. The vote creates a historic opportunity for Alaskans to honor the Native peoples and communities that have stewarded Alaska for thousands of years, and to establish a stronger working relationship between Tribes and the State. Signature from Governor Dunleavy, who has previously indicated his support for the bill, is the final step required for the bill to become state law.
“This represents a tremendous step forward for the relationship between the State and Alaska Native peoples,” said Julie Kitka, President of the Alaska Federation of Natives and member of the Alaskans for Better Government Native Leaders Roundtable. “The long awaited passage of HB 123 must be celebrated as an opportunity to share respect, build trust and opportunities for new partnerships. AFN thanks all those who helped make this happen.”
Once signed, the bill will go to the Department of Law for review to determine if it is substantially similar enough to the Alaskans for Better Government ballot initiative to remove the initiative from the ballot this November. The two are functionally identical and were written to serve the same purpose - to have the State permanently recognize the 229 federally-recognized Tribes in Alaska. The campaign anticipates that passage of HB 123 will remove the need for a ballot initiative campaign.
The overwhelmingly affirmative votes by the House and Senate highlight the enduring bipartisan support for this idea. The co-chairs of Alaskans for Better Government are grateful to the Alaska legislature for their diligence, especially to Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky and her staff, who began building a coalition around HB 123 over a year ago, as well as former Rep. Chuck Kopp and his staff who initiated the first iteration of this bill in 2020. The campaign has been championed by more than 50,000 Alaskans who signed on in support of Tribal recognition by the State, as well as 20 steering committee members, 30 Alaskan donors, 20 statewide endorsing organizations, and hundreds of advocates whose work made this moment possible.
“Regardless of the means, we are thrilled that the effort to build a formal and respectful bridge between our Tribes and the State was ultimately achieved,” said Joe Nelson, Sealaska Board Chair and member of the Alaskans for Better Government Native Leaders Roundtable. “Now the real work of partnership and stewardship on behalf of all Alaskans can begin.”