A statue of Charles Bunnell, the first president of the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines, as the University of Alaska Fairbanks was once known, is seen on Sept. 18, 2022, on the UAF campus. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)




The Alaska Supreme Court has deferred a decision on the effectiveness of a new law intended to protect the state fund that pays for high school scholarships and Alaska’s equivalent of medical school.

In a Nov. 4 court order, the state’s high court deleted part of a footnote contained within a September court decision. Before the deletion, the footnote unequivocally declared that the new law would protect the Higher Education Investment Fund from being automatically drained by a clause of the Alaska Constitution.



