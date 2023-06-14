Alaska State Troopers
File photo




On Tuesday afternoon, Alaska State Troopers broadcast an emergency message across the state: A 2-year-old in Fairbanks had been taken from her caregiver and was missing.

The alert was broadcast by TV and radio, as well as transmitted to the cellphones of hundreds of thousands of people across the state. The 2-year-old was found in less than an hour.



