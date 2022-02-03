A total of 22 Alaskan men, including 2 residents from the Mat-Su Valley, were recently charged for attempting to solicit sex during multiple prostitution stings conducted by the Alaska State Troopers Special Crimes Investigation Unit in Anchorage and Fairbanks.
According to a recent press release from the Department of Public Safety, Troopers posed as women soliciting sex for money during the operation and arrested the men when they arrived at various locations in each community. All 22 of the male suspects were charged with Prostitution, a Class B Misdemeanor.
“Prostitution is not a victimless crime, and is often financially intertwined with sex trafficking, drug trafficking, violent crimes, and sexual assault,” AST Director, Colonel Bryan Barlow stated in the press release. “Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to investigating and working with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable anyone who victimizes Alaskans. The Alaska State Troopers are planning additional operations in the future to help reduce demand for these illicit services across the state.”
During the Fairbanks operation, nine men were charged: Joseph Blanchard, 36, of Fairbanks; Scott Dayton, 24, of Fairbanks; Colton Joe, 25, of Northway; Adam Qualley, 37, of North Pole; Joshua Reed, 35, of Fairbanks; Matthew Richards, 25, of North Pole; William Simmons, 58, of Fairbanks; Jonathan Sims, 32, of Fort Wainwright; Gary Tomaszewski, 55, of Fairbanks.
During the Anchorage operation, 13 men were charged: Scott Bailey, 78, of Eagle River; Kenneth Carroll, 58, of Anchorage; Abed Fede, 40, of Anchorage; Giovanni Garassino, 43, of Anchorage; Ardijan Kabakchi, 24, of Anchorage; Carl Kuznicki, 32, of Anchorage; Ryan Morse, 34, of Fairbanks; Ronny Randall, 51, of Wasilla; Lynn Reitz, 62, of Anchorage; Sanh Saechao, 38, of Anchorage; Dakota Seibert, 24, of Anchorage; Kenneth Sontag, 71, of Big Lake; Nicholas Tabaczka, 41, of Anchorage.
The Alaska State Troopers continue to seek tips and information that will aid their investigations into sex trafficking and other illegal activities around Alaska.
Alaskans can submit an anonymous crime tip to the Alaska State Troopers with the AKTips smartphone app, by texting ‘AKTIPS’ followed by the tip information to 847411, or online at dps.alaska.gov/Tips.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, you can find help and resources by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888. Or text ‘HELP’ to 233733.
