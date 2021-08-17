In a rambling dissertation made on Senator Reinbold’s Facebook page, Alaska’s see-through mask aficionado Lora Reinbold spewed her latest COVID-19 conspiracy theories—droning on about CDC “camps” and “green zones.”
Earlier today, the Legislative Council convened. On the agenda was an update to the building’s COVID-19 policy, which would require everyone entering the building to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.
Lora wasn’t having ANY of it but seemed miffed she couldn’t participate in person after Alaska Airlines canceled her ticket to Juneau.
Reinbold claimed during the session and later on Facebook that there’s a mysterious CDC document that talked about “green zones” and putting COVID-19 positive people into “camps.” But what Reinbold was really talking about was misinformation spread by Candace Owens and which was repeated by the Epoch Times.
Owens tweeted that “the CDC actually put together a document to discuss putting high-risk people into camps to ‘shield’ low-risk people from them.” Owens included a link to the CDC document that she was raving about.
The Epoch Times (news for those who wear tinfoil as an undergarment), spread the false claim writing:
“The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention detailed in a July 26 report the options for creating camps to isolate Americans amid the COVID-19 outbreak.” That post was accompanied by a photo of two health care workers wearing masks and American flag head coverings, emblazoned with the question, “CDC Virus Camps?”
As it turns out, there are no “CDC Virus Camps,” nor did the CDC ever propose such a thing. The document is from July 26 of last year, when the Trump Administration was in power.
The CDC document Owens referenced was specific to “humanitarian settings” and was created in response to a March 2020 paper from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine which advised using the shielding approach “in camps and camp-like settings for refugees and internally displaced persons” to reduce the burden of COVID-19.
I don’t know about you, but I’m growing increasingly concerned about these Alaska politicians who belong to social media groups known for their conspiracy theories and who are…you know, in charge of running important things.