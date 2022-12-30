Alaska

The Alaska Department of Corrections advertises a $10,000 hiring bonus during the 2022 Fourth of July Parade in Juneau. A listing of state employees' gross pay shows more than half of the top 50 state employees are in public safety. 

Alaska’s top-grossing public employee during the last fiscal year was a forensic psychiatrist for the state prison system, according to a report released after a public records request by the Alaska Beacon.

Dwight Stallman received $415,500 in gross pay during fiscal year 2022, which ran from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. That was the highest figure among 15,484 employees listed. An executive for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation likely was paid more, but his compensation will not be disclosed until early 2023.



