Veterans Affairs Hospital Outside Of Chicago Continues Vaccinations Efforts

HINES, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 24: Lalain Reyeg administers a COVID-19 booster vaccine and an influenza vaccine to Army veteran Gary Nasakaitis at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital on September 24, 2021 in Hines, Illinois. Today, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years and older, those with underlying medical conditions or those who work in high-risk situations. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 Scott Olson




By James Brooks Alaska Beacon

Alaska’s flu season is worsening with no signs of leveling off, the latest surveillance reportt from the Alaska Department of Health showed on Wednesday.



Tags

Load comments