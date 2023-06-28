Alaska regulators have proposed a fine of nearly $1 million against ConocoPhillips’ Alaska subsidiary for what they characterize as a series of mistakes and violations that led to a three-week stream of natural gas from an over-pressurized well at the company’s Alpine oil field in early 2022.
The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Wednesday released its investigation findings and notice of a proposed enforcement action for what it has determined was not a mere gas leak but “was in fact a shallow underground blowout” at the affected well. Commission investigators concluded that it qualified as a blowout “due to the uncontrolled nature of the event and because gas breached the surface at multiple locations,” said the AOGCC report and enforcement order released Wednesday.
The proposed civil fine of $913,796.80 would be one of the largest assessed by the commission. For comparison, the AOGCC fined BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. $1.27 million for a 2002 explosion and fire that nearly killed a worker, and nearly a month ago it assessed a $267,000 fine against Hilcorp for problems at the Milne Point field that the commission characterized as the latest in a series of violations that demonstrated that company’s “lack of good faith” and “track record of regulatory non-compliance.”
Alpine is one of the largest operating oil fields in Alaska, and ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. is the largest producer of North Slope oil.
For ConocoPhillips, which was awaiting federal approval of a massive new oil development in the region called the Willow project, the timing of the Alpine gas release was unfortunate.
Opponents of Willow, such as Rosemary Ahtuangaruak, the mayor of the nearby Inupiat village of Nuiqsut, cited the Alpine gas release as evidence that ConocoPhillips and regulators could not be trusted to develop the new oil field without harming the environment and local residents.
“We worry and wonder” what the gas leaks mean for the integrity of the drilling pad and wells across the region, she said in written testimony last September for a U.S. House Natural Resources Committee hearing. “
“Whether a gas leak will happen again is something that will haunt us into the future,” she said.
The Willow project ultimately was approved by the Biden administration earlier this year.
The Alpine gas release, which occurred at a well called CD1, was noticed by ConocoPhillips workers on March 4, 2022. That was a few days after the company conducted freeze-protection work at the well, a procedure that involves injection of liquids.
Underground pressure that exceeded allowable limits caused gas to push out through the well and, at times, through cracks that ConocoPhillips workers noticed on the gravel well pad, the AOGCC report said. The release spurred a brief evacuation of about 300 workers, as well as health concerns and some quick out-of-town travel by residents of Nuiqsut, which is home to about 500 and is about 8 miles from Alpine. It took days for ConocoPhillips to precisely identify the source of the released gas.
Permafrost thaw played a role in the gas release, the AOGCC investigation noted. A thaw bulb beneath the drill site “created a pathway” for gas to escape into the atmosphere, it said.
The affected well was eventually plugged and abandoned in early May; it took ConocoPhillips three attempts to successfully fill the well with cement, the AOGCC report said.
AOGCC investigators concluded that ConocoPhillips committed five separate violations in the leadup to and during the incident, according to the findings document.
ConocoPhillips’ failure to properly seal the well, prevent over-pressuring it and prevent fluids from migrating into different sections of the well was characterized in the investigative report as the most serious of the violations, accounting for $760,000 of the total fine that the AOGCC is proposing. ConocoPhillips mistakenly believed that a shallow geologic formation called Halo did not contain hydrocarbons, and thus the company opted against using cement to seal the outer rim of the well in the section that penetrated the Halo formation.
That was the case even though there were signs that the shallow formation did hold natural gas, the report said. It cited shallow gas at a different well that was nearby, as well as ConocoPhillips’ use of shallow-formation natural gas for fueling some of its operations.
The four other violations were:
The waste of an estimated 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas, the amount that ConocoPhillips determined had streamed into the air during the incident. That is considered waste, the report said, “because it was not controlled, was not de minimis, and was not a routine field operation.”
Operational lapses during the freeze-protection process. ConocoPhillips failed to follow instructions for that procedure, failed to protect the well’s outer annulus and failed to communicate pressure limits to workers at the site, who then failed to recognize the dangerous pressure increases that occurred, the report said. These sequential mistakes amount to a failure to conduct operations safely.
Well valve lapses. ConocoPhillips failed to seek approval for an alternate safety valve system at the well before starting gas flow in the outer annulus, and it failed to test the safety of that valve system, the report said.
ConocoPhillips’ failure to submit a written plan about its operational changes. Even though the company had received verbal permission to make those changes, it was required to file a written application for changes to procedures, the AOGCC report said.
The company has 15 days to challenge the proposed fine, according to the AOGCC investigation report.
ConocoPhillips had not indicated by Wednesday afternoon whether it would do so.
“We have received and are reviewing the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s investigation findings and notice of proposed enforcement action for the Alpine CD1 gas release. We remain committed to working with the AOGCC and to implementing our learnings into our future projects and operations. We recognize that it’s a privilege to operate on the North Slope and in Alaska,” said a statement emailed by company spokesperson Rebecca Boys.
ConocoPhillips, which conducted its own investigation of the event, has pledged reforms. At an AOGCC hearing held March 23, ConocoPhillips representatives said the company has changed its procedures to prevent a repeat. Changes include better notification and training about well pressure and an understanding that the Halo formation does contain natural gas and that any well penetrations that go through it need to be sealed, they said.
While 7.2 million cubic feet of natural gas was lost to the atmosphere in the incident, ConocoPhillips captured an additional 24.3 million cubic feet that was released from the well before it reached the atmosphere, company representatives said at the AOGCC hearing.
In a statement, AOGCC Chair Bret Huber said the findings and penalty are the result of the commission’s “comprehensive and independent investigation into the causes,” along with the March public hearing. The proposed penalty is in accordance with state law, he said. “Additionally, it is important to note that CPAI (ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.) was at all times cooperative with the AOGCC during its investigation, fully participated in the public hearing, and voluntarily implemented new policies and procedures in order to prevent another incident like this from occurring in the future.”
The AOGCC findings and supporting documents are available for public review, he added.