ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc.

The ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. building in Anchorage is seen on Wednesday. The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission has proposed a fine of nearly $1 million for various violations that led to a release of natural gas in 2022 at the company’s Alpine field on the North Slope. 

 Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon




Alaska regulators have proposed a fine of nearly $1 million against ConocoPhillips’ Alaska subsidiary for what they characterize as a series of mistakes and violations that led to a three-week stream of natural gas from an over-pressurized well at the company’s Alpine oil field in early 2022.

The Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Wednesday released its investigation findings and notice of a proposed enforcement action for what it has determined was not a mere gas leak but “was in fact a shallow underground blowout” at the affected well. Commission investigators concluded that it qualified as a blowout “due to the uncontrolled nature of the event and because gas breached the surface at multiple locations,” said the AOGCC report and enforcement order released Wednesday.



