- The Midwest dominates the 10 best states for saving. Six Midwest states — Minnesota, Missouri, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Nebraska — land in the top 10, due much in part to affordable housing.
Alaska finishes at the bottom as the worst state for saving money. Poor job and wage growth, combined with relatively unaffordable housing when compared to local earnings, make it tough for those trying to bolster their savings.
- Coastal states may not be the best options for consumers looking to build savings. All three West Coast states and three on the East Coast — plus the District of Columbia — land among the 10 worst states for saving money.
Bottom 10 states for saving
|Rank
State
|1
Alaska
|2
Florida
|3
New York
|4
District of Columbia
|5
Virginia
|6
Washington
|7
California
|8
Oregon
|9
Louisiana
|10
Arizona
It shouldn’t be surprising that Alaska ranks at the bottom of the rankings due to relatively high housing costs, slow job growth and a high unemployment rate.
The Last Frontier may boast unbeatable sights, but slower-than-average, year-over-year job growth at 7.5% may make Alaska a bit less attractive to hopeful savers.
Additionally, Alaska’s 6.7% unemployment rate surpassed the national rate — 5.8% — in May 2021. Though 48.4% of adults younger than 45 own their homes, they may be struggling to keep up with housing costs that may eat into 38.4% of their median monthly incomes.
Housing costs in the bottom 10 states for saving
|Rank
|State
Percentage of median monthly income going toward housing costs
Number of years of income needed for a down payment
|1
|Alaska
38.4%
1.39
|2
|Florida
42.5%
1.54
|3
|New York
39.4%
1.63
|4
|District of Columbia
33.9%
2.09
|5
|Virginia
38.2%
1.43
|6
|Washington
41.2%
1.86
|7
|California
51.4%
2.87
|8
|Oregon
42.1%
1.99
|9
|Louisiana
30.2%
1.07
|10
|Arizona
37.3%
1.49
Housing costs in Florida may run higher than Alaska at a median 42.5% of monthly income, but stronger wage growth — 1.8% — and lower unemployment — 4.9% — help the Sunshine State rank just above Alaska.
New York’s high median income helps offset the high housing costs, making them slightly more affordable at 39.4% of income than Florida, and helping make the Empire State a slightly better option for savers. New York’s job growth at 11.0% year over year beats the rest of the states in the bottom 10.
Louisiana offers the most affordable housing options in the bottom 10, both in terms of median monthly costs (30.2% of income) and years of median salary for a down payment (1.07). But having the third-lowest wage growth — 2.5% — and second-lowest year-over-year job growth — 5.6% — among the bottom 10 spells low potential for those hoping to capitalize on income to save in the Bayou State.
Jobs and income potential in bottom 10 states for saving
|Rank
|State
Job growth (April 2021 to May 2021)
Job growth (May 2020 to May 2021)
Wage growth
Unemployment rate
|1
|Alaska
-0.4%
7.5%
0.5%
6.7%
|2
|Florida
0.5%
7.0%
1.8%
4.9%
|3
|New York
0.2%
11.0%
3.2%
7.8%
|4
|District of Columbia
0.4%
3.1%
7.1%
7.2%
|5
|Virginia
-0.1%
7.0%
2.7%
4.5%
|6
|Washington
0.2%
8.1%
3.6%
5.3%
|7
|California
0.6%
8.1%
7.7%
7.9%
|8
|Oregon
0.4%
8.6%
3.7%
5.9%
|9
|Louisiana
-0.3%
5.6%
2.5%
7.1%
|10
|Arizona
0.4%
6.0%
6.1%
6.7%
The District of Columbia and California offer strong potential for wage growth at 7.1% and 7.7%, respectively, but a down payment on a median-value home in both locations takes more than two years of median annual salaries. The only state where that costs more in this regard is Hawaii.
Will a location change help you save?
Cutting costs is one of the most popular reasons consumers decide to move, but those considering a major change — like a different state — should consider their options carefully. A state that’s booming with jobs and wage growth now might not be a few years down the line.
The proliferation of remote work may be inspiring many folks to move to a cheaper or generally more desirable location, but MagnifyMoney senior director of content Ismat Mangla encourages those people to weigh all the factors.
Consumers struggling to save and unable to move to a more affordable area will need to be merciless about their budgets, Mangla says. She suggests a few steps you can take to build your savings:
- Minimize unnecessary spending. Take a look at your monthly spending and look for recurring expenses you might be able to downgrade. Things like ATM fees seem small here and there, but they could add up in savings if you switch to a bank with fewer fees.
- Make use of extra space. If your rent or mortgage payment is making it difficult to save, consider getting some help by renting out a room or finding a roommate. Sharing a bathroom might sound less than ideal, but it could be worth it if it helps you save for a bigger space.
- Seek professional advice. Staying on top of your budget and finding the best financial moves for your goals isn’t easy on your own, especially if you’re not a professional yourself. Consider hiring a financial advisor to help with those important financial decisions.