Alaska has begun the process of replacing one of the five members of the Alaska Supreme Court, though the final selection could depend upon the results of November’s general election.
On Friday, the Alaska Judicial Council began accepting applications from attorneys interested in replacing Chief Justice Daniel Winfree, who reaches the state’s mandatory retirement age in February 2023.
Applications will be accepted through July 22, and members of the Alaska Bar Association will have until Aug. 26 to complete an anonymous survey judging the applicants’ fitness.
The Alaska Judicial Council is scheduled to meet Nov. 14-18 to interview the applicants, take public testimony and vote on a list of finalists that will be forwarded to the governor, who makes the final pick.
Susanne DiPietro, executive director of the council, said the council meets quarterly, and its meeting date was set more than a year ago, without thought for the governor’s election.
If Gov. Mike Dunleavy loses the governor’s race, he could make a lame-duck appointment.
“If he wanted to make his appointment before he leaves office at noon Dec. 5, he could,” DiPietro said.
If Dunleavy is voted out and doesn’t make an appointment before he leaves office, the new governor would have less than a month to make his choice. If Dunleavy is re-elected, the constitution allows 45 days for him to make an appointment.
Winfree is the latest of a wave of retirements affecting the high court. Dunleavy has already named two members of the court: Dario Borghesan in 2020 and Jennifer Henderson in 2021. After Winfree, Judge Peter Maassen will reach retirement age in January 2025.
Alaska’s judicial selection is much less political than the federal selection process.
Designed to encourage merit rather than political cronyism, the system requires a governor to select a judge from a list approved by the seven-member Judicial Council, which includes three members of the state bar association, three members of the public appointed by the governor and the chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court.
In recent years, some Republicans in the Legislature have objected to this apolitical process and have called for the direct election of judges or the abolition of the council.
Dunleavy himself violated the process for a Superior Court seat in 2019, an act that contributed to the recall campaign against him, and in 2021 he asked the judicial council for a new list of Supreme Court nominees.
The council declined to provide one, and he selected from the original list.
Changing the selection process would require a constitutional amendment or a constitutional convention. Alaska voters will be asked in November whether they want to call a convention.