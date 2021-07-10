Hybrid electric automobiles are now part of the landscape and hybrid

aircraft are on the way, and sooner than we think.

Alaska is poised to take center stage for some of the rollout of this new

technology because the size and types of aircraft commonly used on bush

air routes, like Twin Otters, will be among the first commercial aircraft to be

partly powered by electricity.

The types of flying done in in rural Alaska, with short village-to-village

hops delivering freight and passengers also fit well with the economics that

hybrid aircraft will offer, with lower fuel use and operating costs.

Hybrid systems have potential for reducing fuel use by 20 to 50 percent,

depending on the route and type of aircraft, says Cory Combs, the co-

founder of Ampaire.

EcoOtter_FullWidth Tarmac.jpg

Artist rendering of hybrid electric Twin Otter now being built

Illustration courtesy Ampaire

Ampaire, based in Los Angeles, is a leading company in the new field of

all-electric and hybrid small to medium-sized aircraft and is working on a

NASA contract to build a hybrid electric Twin Otter, a type and size of

aircraft widely used in Alaska.

Ampaire sees Alaska as a prime market for new hybrids, which it believes

can offer big fuel savings on flights that are relatively short range. Ampaire

has tested its smaller hybrid aircraft in California and Hawaii and will do so

soon in Scotland and England, Combs said.

These places are potential markets for hybrid commuter-type aircraft

because passenger and freight often move by air in short hops, such as

island-to-island in Hawaii. Other arctic locations, such as Norway, already

have plans in place do adopt electric and hybrid aircraft for similar uses as

those found in Alaska.

Combs is a former Northrop Grumman engineer who worked in the

company’s advanced aircraft unit. Ampaire’s other cofounder, Kevin

Noertker, worked in Northrop Grumman’s electronic systems unit. The two

started Ampaire in 2016.

Ampaire plans to develop and test components of its hybrid electric

EEL #2 CA Coast.png

Ampaire's hybrid conversion of standard six-passenger aircraft in flight tests in California last fall

Photo courtesy Ampaire

propulsion system in cold weather conditions in Alaska. Merrill Field,

Anchorage’s city-owned general aviation airport, may play a role in

development testing of the technology.

Launch Alaska, an Anchorage-based nonprofit that works with small tech

startups in development, is looking to acquire facilities at Merrill Field for

conversion to a tech center in cooperation with Ampaire.

Launch Alaska has a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant

that is helping fund an aerospace development program with startup

companies like Ampaire and recently landed a $1 million U.S. Department

of Energy grant that will help further its transportation technology initiatives.

Combs said companies like Ampaire are potentially interested in the Merrill

Field because it could offer to hangar space and runway access as well as

an indoor working environment.

In another development, Rural Alaska air carrier Ravn Alaska is interested

in hybrid electric aircraft and has signed a conditional order for 50 aircraft

from Airflow, another new California company in the hybrid aviation market.

Ravn is interested in Airflow’s concept of a nine-passenger aircraft with a

500-mile range that will be able to take off on short runways. Unlike the

aircraft already being modified and tested by Ampaire that are based on

existing airframes, the design aircraft planned by Airflow is still under

development and must be built, tested, and licensed.

Ravn’s “order” just puts the company in the queue for when the plane is

available – no firm commitment is made. Ravn is interested because going

hybrid electric could reduce its operating costs for small cargo aircraft.

Combs said hybrid aircraft function like hydrid cars in that they carry dual

propulsion systems, both electric and conventional combustion, to lower

emissions and also achieve savings through lower fuel consumption.

In one implementation of hybrid propulsion, electric power would be used

while taxiing on runways, where there is now a high and inefficient use of

fuel. During takeoff the aircraft would be at maximum power with both

combustion and electric power used.

At cruising altitude, as with automobiles, pilots would use a mix of electric

and combustion power at a lower total power setting. “This mix would

depend on the flight distance, with shorter flights able to rely more heavily

on electric power. In descent and landing, electric motors can even

regenerate some power as the aircraft loses altitude and slows down,”

Combs said.

“Dual power is also important if there are flight diversions , because having

extra fuel available offers the ability to extend flight duration without

increasing battery size. Such emergency reserves are required for safety

by the FAA,” he said.

Combs said a lot of research and development is being done for all-electric

aircraft but so far the weight of batteries creates a limitation, so the only practical all-electric airplanes being tested right now are small aircraft, typically trainers, that would carry small loads and operate at short range.

But the evolutionary path is clear.

Just as improved and lighter-weight batteries, and wider availability of

charging stations, are making all-electric cars more popular, aircraft will

eventually follow suit, Combs said. But hybrids are where the action is for

now.

Apart from reducing operating costs, what’s driving the development, just

as with electric automobiles, is the prospect of reducing greenhouse gas

emissions. According to some estimates aviation may be contributing as

much as 5 percent of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, which are a

key factor in climate change and global warming.

Emissions at higher altitudes, where many aircraft fly, are reported to be

more worrisome because of a “compounding” effect on atmospheric

warming. Reducing the emission of other pollutants, such as lead, as well

as noise is also a significant factor.

It will take years for larger passenger aircraft to be fitted with hybrid electric

technology, which will reduce much of the pollution, but the advances being

made now for smaller and soon medium-sized aircraft mean that it will

eventually happen for larger airplanes.

Tags

Load comments