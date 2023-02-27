Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.

The offices of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are seen Monday, June 6, 2022 in Juneau, Alaska. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




A multimillion-dollar share of the Alaska grocery store chain Three Bears is one of the latest additions to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.’s $200 million in-state investment program.

The program, ordered by the board in 2018, has almost finished buying its investments, and the corporation’s board of trustees received an update on the program at a quarterly meeting last week.



