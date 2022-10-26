221024-ballot-web-1024x768.jpg

A ballot for Alaska's Nov. 8, 2022, general election is seen on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, the first day of early voting. (Photo by James Brooks / Alaska Beacon)




By James Brooks Alaska Beacon

Early in-person voting began Monday for Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election, with most polling places reporting steady, if light, voting.



Tags

Load comments