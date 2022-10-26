By James Brooks Alaska Beacon
Early in-person voting began Monday for Alaska’s Nov. 8 general election, with most polling places reporting steady, if light, voting.
The Nov. 8 ballot includes ranked choice candidate elections on one side and single-option questions, including a constitutional convention referendum, on the other.
There are different types of voting in advance of Election Day.
With in-person early voting, a voter goes to a designated polling place with identification and has his or her identity verified by a poll worker, then votes. The ID may be a voter card, driver’s license or state ID, or a current utility bill, bank statement or government-issued document that has the voter’s name and current address.
Another type of advance voting is in-person absentee voting. It’s available at many more locations across Alaska, including many city and tribal offices. It involves submitting a ballot and having the voter’s identity verified later.
No advance registration is required for these kinds of voting.
Absentee voting by mail is also available ahead of Election Day. An interested voter must request an absentee ballot, then fill it out and return it to the Division of Elections. Mailed absentee ballots must be requested by Saturday, Oct. 29.
Ballots may be mailed or dropped off at a polling location before 8 p.m. on Election Day. If mailed, the ballot must be postmarked no later than Election Day.
Keep in mind that ballots mailed from rural Alaska are not typically postmarked until they reach a central sorting center, but ballots can be hand-postmarked by a worker at a post office.
In addition, there is voting by electronic transmission via fax or online, which can be requested as late as Nov. 7, and special needs voting, which allows people who can’t vote in person to request that another person pick up a ballot from a voting site.
The Alaska Beacon, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska Public Media and KTOO have created a candidate comparison tool for statewide candidates, available online.
Information on statewide and local legislative candidates is available in the state voter information pamphlet and through the Alaska Beacon’s candidate questionnaires. More stories about the statewide races and some individual legislative races are available on the Beacon’s Election 2022 page.
