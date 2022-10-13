In the spring of 2018, Nyche Andrew took a stand against the Anchorage School District (ASD). Only a freshman at Service High School at the time, Andrew was perturbed by the District's policy about students wearing Native regalia or other items of cultural significance to graduation.

When Tigran, Andrew's brother, discussed his idea of wearing culturally significant clothing with the school principal, their mother, Jacqueline Morris, who was readying the regalia, went with him. The principal sent their request to his superiors at the District, who hesitated about giving their permission. As graduation approached, Tigran was granted permission to alter the "traditional" graduation garb by wearing a sealskin cap and mukluks. But approval from the ASD didn't stop some school staff members from asking him to take off his cap.



