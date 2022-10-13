In the spring of 2018, Nyche Andrew took a stand against the Anchorage School District (ASD). Only a freshman at Service High School at the time, Andrew was perturbed by the District's policy about students wearing Native regalia or other items of cultural significance to graduation.
When Tigran, Andrew's brother, discussed his idea of wearing culturally significant clothing with the school principal, their mother, Jacqueline Morris, who was readying the regalia, went with him. The principal sent their request to his superiors at the District, who hesitated about giving their permission. As graduation approached, Tigran was granted permission to alter the "traditional" graduation garb by wearing a sealskin cap and mukluks. But approval from the ASD didn't stop some school staff members from asking him to take off his cap.
"The administration was concerned about preserving uniformity of clothing among the graduating students," Andrew said.
The hostility and indifference shown by school officials about his wearing the regalia troubled Andrew. She failed to understand why school authorities were reluctant to allow students to wear clothing that honored their culture and tradition. Raised by an Inupiaq mother and a Yup'ik father, Andrew had always had strong ties to her Indigenous roots, so this fight was close to Andrew's heart.
"I saw [Tigran] struggle all that year. I was about to be a sophomore, and I knew I wanted to wear my Yup'ik headdress at graduation. So, I began conversations with my Mom and the principal to make it easier for me to wear the regalia," Andrew said.
That year marked a turning point for Andrew.
"This was the first time that I became aware of having to justify our Nativeness to an institution or an administration for the simple reason of wanting to wear a headdress to honor our family, our people, and our culture. I didn't think it was just. That experience opened my eyes to many things, and I am still learning; specifically, the way education treats Native people," she said.
By the fall of 2018, Service High's principal knew that the issue of regalia would come up again and that the District was considering a review of its policy. So he decided to name Andrew and her mother to the Anchorage School District's Native Advisory Committee.
The Native Advisory Committee worked with the District and devised a new policy for the 2019 graduation allowing students to add leis, beadwork, or sealskin to their graduation caps. But it wouldn't allow them to replace their graduation caps with anything else. Andrew helped in the process, testifying before the school board while dressed in her regalia. She also began sending letters seeking support from legislators, villages, and Native corporations.
In addition to serving on the District's Native Advisory Committee, Andrew also organized the Indigenous Student Union at Service High School. She wanted to create a safe space for herself and others from minority communities. The group focused on empowering Native students to take pride in their identity.
"I started the group because I faced some bullying and racism from some classmates about my decision to wear regalia at graduation," Andrew said.
The group worked to raise cultural awareness among all students and implemented land acknowledgment to recognize the original owners of the land—the Alaska Native people.
To Andrew, the school district's changes to the graduation attire policy in 2019 were not satisfactory. So, she continued to push for fewer restrictions. Through the Native Advisory Committee, Andrew continued advocating for the rights of both Native students and for students from other cultures to display items of cultural significance at graduation.
The Covid-19 pandemic led to a cancellation of all graduation ceremonies in 2020. But by 2021's graduation, the work by Andrew and others resulted in the school district's adoption of a new, more inclusive policy for what students could wear on graduation.
"On graduation day, I wore my Yup'ik headdress, kuspuk, and mukluks, and my best friend, who is from Pakistan, wore her traditional clothing underneath her gown," explained Andrew.
When Andrew began working on making it easier for all students to express pride in their cultures, she was only fifteen and didn't think of herself as an activist.
"At that age, I could not think of myself as anything else but a high school student. Even now, I think of myself not so much as an activist but as someone who is just passionate about doing what is good. If that is activism, then I am an activist," Andrew said.
Going to college was always in Andrew's plans. Even as she worked on the regalia policy, she tried her best to maintain her grades in the hope of attending an Ivy League school. But when it came time to apply to colleges, Andrew was unsure she was a strong enough candidate for acceptance.
However, her fears were assuaged when she was honored with two national prizes for her work with the ASD. In 2020, when she was a junior at Service High, she received the Yale Basset Award for Community Engagement, and in 2021, the Princeton Prize in Race Relations. Both awards recognized her work to eliminate racism and for her community engagement. Winning the Yale Bassett Award in particular, bolstered her confidence.
"That award motivated me. I realized that I could do whatever I wanted. I applied to Yale and got accepted," she said.
Her work on the ASD's regalia policy continued during her first year at Yale, as the new policy did not work as smoothly as Andrew and others had hoped. As a result, during the 2021 graduation, students at some high schools were asked to take off their regalia.
"The Native Advisory Committee asked me how I envisioned the policy and requested my help. So I worked with them during the fall of my first year at Yale," she said.
At Yale, Andrew carries on her work for racial equality. She joined Yale's Native American Cultural Center and is involved in the school's Native and Indigenous Student Association. As a college freshman, she also joined other Native students in protesting against the celebration of Columbus Day.
"That protest didn't change the administration's mind, but we succeeded in getting the student body to agree that it should be Indigenous Peoples Day, not Columbus Day," Andrew said.
In early September, Andrew received another award when the Bering Straits Native Corporation named her the Youth Culture Bearer Award recipient. The award recognized her work in high school, that made it possible for Anchorage School District students to wear traditional regalia. Andrew is proud of that award and noted that "it was the first time the award went to someone who lived outside the region but was a descendent."
Now a sophomore, Andrew continues her activism and her studies at Yale. But, she is confident she will return to Alaska, either after receiving her BA or MA.
"I don't know what my career will be. But whatever it is, it will be in Alaska," she said.