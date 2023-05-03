Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy stands with legislative leaders during a news conference Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Thousands of new mothers will receive extended Medicaid coverage under legislation proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and passed by the Alaska Legislature on Wednesday.

The Alaska House of Representatives voted 35-3 to approve Senate Bill 58, which now returns to the Senate for a procedural vote before being sent to Dunleavy’s desk for final approval.



Tags

Load comments