Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. 

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday officially unveiled a pair of bills intended to market Alaska as a destination for companies interested in reducing the effect of their greenhouse gas emissions.

The result could generate millions of dollars for the state while helping reduce the effect of global climate change.



