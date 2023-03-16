Capitol

The Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau




Leading Alaska state legislators said this week that they intend to wrap up the 2023 legislative session in mid-May, closer to the Alaska Constitution’s 121-day limit than the 90-day limit approved by voters in a 2006 ballot measure.

”I think there’s no doubt in my mind that we will be here through the 121,” said Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak.



Tags

Load comments