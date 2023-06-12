Rep. David Eastman

Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, speaks to Rep. Craig Johnson, R-Anchorage, during a. break in debates over the state operating budget on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.

 James Brooks/Alaska Beacon




The Alaska Legislature’s ethics committee is investigating two complaints against Rep. David Eastman, R-Wasilla, members said during a Monday hearing.

The complaints involve allegations that Eastman used state resources for a partisan political purpose and improperly solicited donations for a previously existing legal defense campaign during the legislative session.



